Case against Besigye's tormentor Arinaitwe deferred

The International Crimes Division of the High Court on Tuesday deferred the pre-trial hearing of aggravated trafficking against a police officer famed through tormenting opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye, 10years ago.

The accused, Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana, had appeared before Justice Andrew Bashija for the hearing of his case- ever since he was committed to High Court for trial on June 25.

But prosecution led by Joseph Kyomuhendo sought adjournment “in order to avail the defence lawyers with all the necessary documents they intend to rely on.”

“Your honor we have agreed with the accused person’s lawyers to first serve them with prosecution evidence so that the accused person can ably prepare for his trial and defence to the charges against him,” Kyomuhendo told court.

The trial judge concurred with both parties, adjourning the matter to October 17 when Arinaitwe is expected to formally plead to the alleged crime.

Case background

Prosecution states that in July 2023, Superintendent of Police Arinaitwe, who was attached to the crime intelligence, followed his victim (name withheld) to the bedroom and forcefully had unprotected sex with her.

It is alleged that on July 13, 2023, the victim was in her bedroom lying and the Arinaitwe tiptoed, opened the door, entered and had forceful sexual intercourse, an act he repeated the following day in the sitting room.

“On July 18, 2023, while in possession of a pistol, the accused also found the victim in the sitting room watching TV and ordered her to lie on a long sofa set, had sex and thereafter left. The several times the victim had forceful sex with the accused person, she managed to see his uncircumcised penis,” reads part of the indictment showing that Arinaitwe was using a pistol to intimidate and control the victim.

According to the court document, Arinaitwe on the night of July 26, 2023 also put her to gun point and forced her into sex. The victim was sleeping with the 12-year-old son of the accused person, she was beaten.

“The accused person beat up both the victim and his son. The accused person pushed his fingers into the victim’s vagina to confirm whether she had performed a sexual act on his son thus injuring her labia minora,” reads the court document.

The document adds: “…in the morning, the accused person took his son and left the victim without food. The victim lodged a complaint with police and investigations commenced.”

Citing investigation reports, prosecutors say Arinaitwe lied to the victim that she was coming to Kampala to work as a house maid yet his purpose was to exploit her sexually, given her vulnerability.

The victim had left her parents, her marriage had failed and she lacked means of survival, apart from depending on the policeman.

Court documents show that Arinaitwe coordinated the journey of the victim on phone and that the accused policeman and his girlfriend received the victim who traveled by bus from Mbarara City.

According to the court indictment, Arinaitwe told the victim that she would be working for him as house maid at a monthly wage of Shs70,000.

“That the accused person left his girlfriend in bed with just a towel wrapped around his waist, went to the kitchen where the victim was washing utensils and made sexual gestures to the victim. He held her tightly and attempted to unwrap his towel but the victim pushed him away,” reads the court document.

The state contends that Arinaitwe’s girlfriend stayed for one week and left at the beginning of July 2023. After her departure, Arinaitwe found the victim in the sitting room, held her tight and attempted to unwrap his towel but again the victim pushed him away.

It alleged that on the same night after the departure of his girlfriend, Arinaitwe followed the victim to the bedroom and forcefully had unprotected sex with the victim.

Generally, prosecution alleges that between June and July 2023 at Nalumunye – Bandwe Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, Arinaitwe transported or recruited or haboured a woman, by means of fraud or deception or abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability to achieve her consent for the purpose of exploitation to wit sexual exploitation- and the offense was committed by a law enforcement office employed in a public service.