Case against jailed armed beggar deferred

Hearing of the case in which a 43-year-old armed beggar who is on remand on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and government stores has today been deferred.

Farouk Hamuza, alias Tonny Mayambala Mugabi, appeared before Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha, who further remanded him until May 30.

Court heard that the State Attorney Lydia Nakato, who is in personal conduct of his case is unwell thus the court could not go on without a prosecutor.

Prosecution alleges that Hamuza, a resident of Bbiina Upper Zone in Nakawa Division of Kampala, was found in possession of a firearm without a valid certificate at Kalungi Plaza, Johnstone Street in April this year.

Hamuza, a wheelchair-bound man, is also accused of possessing police boots, an army uniform, and a jacket contrary to the law.

Police arrested Hamuza, who was allegedly found with a revolver pistol, six mobile phones, and a camera.

He claimed to be a military officer with army number 3347 NRA. But investigations reveal that he made a false claim.

Sources recently told Monitor that Hamuza spoke fluent Swahili and seemed to be familiar with military matters, a fact which may have raised even more suspicion about him.

A source also told this publication that the suspect regularly carried out his begging activities on Namirembe Road but could also be found around the mosque next to Arua Park.

The UPDF Act

•Section 160 of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Act, 2005, provides that any person who unlawfully receives, possesses, sells, or delivers any arms, clothes, equipment, vehicle, aircraft, or boat bearing any marks of UPDF commits an offence and is liable to life imprisonment on conviction.