Case against judiciary driver who complained about low pay deferred

The case against the driver to the judiciary who complained about his low salary was Monday afternoon deferred over incomplete investigations on the matter.

Defendant Stanley Kisambira Male had appeared before the Chief Magistrate court of Standards, Utilities and Wildlife at Buganda Road for the mention of his alleged hate speech- contrary to the Computer Misuse Act.

However, court heard that investigations in his case were incomplete and that prosecution needed more time to conclude with the inquiries.

The trial Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu consequently adjourned the matter to July 11 for mention.

The 46-year-old driver who allegedly threatened to ram the official car of the judge he was chauffeuring into a trailer and kill him is on bail but has since denied the charges against him.

Prosecution states that Kisambira on May 12, 2023, within Uganda, through a computer, shared on Judiciary transport WhatsApp group information to wit a recorded audio which was likely to promote hostility against judges in the Judiciary, in that judges' salaries are unfairly over and above those of their drivers and that a driver can decide to cause road accidents by ramming into a moving truck thereby, killing the judges and their bodyguards.