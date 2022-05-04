Cases of scrotum swelling high in Busoga - medics 

Health workers in Busoga Sub-region have expressed concern over the rampant cases of hydrocele, a swelling in the scrotum that occurs when fluid collects in the thin sheath surrounding a testicle.

They made the revelation during the end of a three-day surgical camp organised by Rotary Club Jinja in partnership with Doctors at Home Medical Centre in Jinja City at the weekend.

More than 300 patients turned up, and 76 were operated.

The officer-in-charge of Doctors at Home Medical Centre, Dr Anthony Weseka, said patients, especially the elderly, fear visiting hospitals because of stigmatisation.

“Hydrocele is rampant in Busoga because most patients fear talking about it due to stigma. You find an 80-year-old man fearing to come out, while others mistake it for witchcraft and others, who lack money for an operation, end up staying with it for as long as 20 years,’’ he said.

Mr Samuel Ssabagereka, a clinical officer at the facility, said the condition is manageable through surgery.

“The situation can be corrected through an operation. People tend to overload themselves and tear the muscle of the abdominal wall whereby the intestines can easily link to other parts of the body,” he said.

According to Mr Ssabagereka, hydrocele is common among new-borns, especially premature babies.

“Children are always born with smooth muscles and while growing up, they usually get the hydrocele because their bodies are not yet grown. There are small loopholes whereby the intestines can easily link to the scrotum; however, the child can undergo a procedure to have that place stitched and the intestines placed in a normal area,’’ he added.

Mr Steven Kasadha, a resident of Namadudu Village, Imanyiro Sub-county in Mayuge District, said he has lived with the condition 12 years and feels a lot of pain, especially when he walks.

“I have been using herbal medicine because I’m financially unstable. One day, I visited the hospital and they asked for Shs600,000 which I can’t afford,’’ he said.

Mr Mutwalibu Ndiwalana, a resident of Kavule Village in Mayuge Town Council, Mayuge District, who has been suffering from hydrocele for the past 10 years, said he underwent two operations but it resurfaced.

“I can’t sit. When I am in pain, I visit a clinic for some treatment,” he said.

Mr Ndiwalana said his wife left him because of his condition.