Cassava growers in Teso demand processing plant

Mr Augustine Akutu, the chairperson of cassava producers in Teso, in a garden.  PHOTO/ SIMON PETER EMWAMU

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

A section of Teso Sub-region  politicians and farmers  are calling for the establishment of a cassava processing factory to address market gaps. The farmers are optimistic that the factory will absorb their excess produce.

