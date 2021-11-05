Cassava growers in Teso demand processing plant

A section of Teso Sub-region politicians and farmers are calling for the establishment of a cassava processing factory to address market gaps. The farmers are optimistic that the factory will absorb their excess produce.

The rallying point for the Teso farmers is that the sub-region is endowed with plenty of cassava, with each household is estimated to have more than three gardens.

Mr Augustine Akutu, the chairperson of cassava producers in Teso, told Daily Monitor in a recent interview that growers have resorted to selling dried cassava chips at Shs200 per kilogramme.

Mr Akutu added that they want to tap into the supply chain of fine-produced cassava flour consumed by beer and confectionary plants.

“Cassava is not as tedious and expensive as it is for citrus, which has failed many farmers. Teso is ideal for a cassava processing plant because it has what it takes to have constant supply,” he said.

Mr Akutu said Teso has more than five million gardens of cassava plantations.

He added that the product can be used as a raw material for making beer, bread and biscuits and pharmaceutical products.

Mr Akutu said they have done all their paper work and presented their quest before the ministry of Agriculture in vain.

Mr Musa Ecweru, the State minister for Works, also a cassava farmer, said with a series of end-products, which can be obtained from cassava, the people of Teso are well-placed to demand for the plant.

Mr Santos Labeja, an educationist, said: “The problem we have is the desire to dismantle old institutions, adding that in the first UPC government, a cassava starch factory was constructed in Lira serving greater Teso, Lango, Acholi and West Nile. It was left to desolation. Things are dismantled instead of upgraded.”

Mr Labeja, however, warned that if the cassava plant is for political expediency, and meant to excite the minds of people, then it will not work.

About cassava

Apart from Uganda Breweries Limited, Britannia remains a major consumer for fine processed flour for beer production. Little is known about the other major commercial consumers of cassava products on the local market apart from households.