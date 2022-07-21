Cassava, sweet potato factory gives hope to Kumi farmers

There is a ray of hope among farmers in Kumi and the neighbouring districts following the opening of a factory that processes cassava and sweet potatoes.

The factory, built at a cost of $1.2m (about Shs4.b billion), also has a provision of other agricultural infrastructure such as solar energy irrigation system, cooling storage, solar dryer and rain water harvesting system.

During its commissioning in Aputi Puti Meruita Village, Nyero Sub-county in Kumi District on Tuesday, the farmers and local leaders said the establishment of the factory will increase production and productivity.

The factory was constructed by Friends of Hope IDI (International Development Institute) with funding from KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency) to improve the economic situation in the beneficiary districts.

Mr Micheal Okiror, the chairperson of Kumi Area Cooperative Enterprise (KACE), said they have been producing about 600,000 tonnes of cassava and 600,000 tonnes of sweet potatoes per season but most of it was going to waste.

“God has finally answered our prayers because most of our agricultural produce, especially cassava, has been going to waste. There has been unreliable market,” he said.

Mr Okiror said more than 1,000 farmers had abandoned growing cassava and sweet potatoes for commercial purposes due to lack of market and other agro- infrastructure.

“With this factory, we are hopeful that we will be able to sell our agricultural produce at relatively higher prices after branding,” he said.

Mr Gilbert Okou Max, the chairperson of Nyero Sub-county, said the plant will improve the capacity of the smallholder farmers and cooperative societies in the catchment area.

“The economic challenges that have been facing my people are partly solved. This will lead to increased household income,” he said.





Poor road network

The Aputi Puti Meruita Village chairperson, Mr William Opio, however, asked the district leaders to rehabilitate the road network to the plant. “This will help farmers to transport their produce to this factory without difficulties,” Mr Opio said.

Mr Nelson Elungat Akol, the district chairperson, pledged to support farmers in terms of road infrastructure.

“The factory will play a huge role in increasing farmers’ income through participation in the social economic sector,” he said.

The Kumi Resident District Commissioner, Mr John Robert Aachilla, said the project will support government’s Parish Development Model .

“The project will accelerate the government’s effort of pulling the 39 percent of Uganda’s about 41 million-population that lives from hand-to mouth to the money economy,” he said.

The president of Friends of Hope IDI, Mr Yoo Won-sik, said the plant will create an inclusive local economic foundation.

“It will develop the agricultural sector and help ordinary Ugandans to come out of poverty,” Mr Won-sik said.

The ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Uganda, Mr Park Sung-soo, said the future of Uganda’s economy lies in rural development.

“Korea is ready, willing and able to be a good and sustainable partner to Uganda that is struggling to achieve social and economic transformation,” he said.

Mr Sung-soo further revealed that the government of Korea is trying to increase their cooperation with African countries.