Casual labourer arrested over murder of Sheema businessman

Police in Sheema District are investigating circumstances under which a 42-year-old business man was murdered and an unspecified amount of money taken.

The deceased was identified as Albert Asiimwe who is also a resident of Nyakanyinya Cell, Nyarweshama Ward in Sheema Municipality.

"The incident happened in the night of July 4, 2023 at Omukashansha Trading Center, Nyarweshama Ward, Sheema municipality and we have arrested the Prime suspect. He is a 19-year-old casual labourer and resident of Nyabirerema Cell, Rushozi Ward in Sheema Municipality," Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson said.

It's alleged that the deceased was last seen operating his retail shop on July 4 but people realized that his door was locked from out on July 5 while security lights were on.

"The concerned local residents decided to call the wife who stays at their residential home to switch off the lights but on opening, the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with a fresh deep cut wound on the neck," Tumusiime noted.

Twaha Bakaija, 38, a resident of Kyogyera Trading Center in Nyarweshama Ward in Sheema District reported the case to Nyamufumura police station. According to him, some shop items were also robbed.

"We got concerned because the deceased always woke-up early to open his business and when he failed and lights were on, we found it unusual," he said.

On Wednesday, Tumusiime said the body of the deceased was conveyed to Kabwohe health centre IV for postmortem and the suspect is currently at Sheema central police station.