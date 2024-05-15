Casual labourer punches colleague to death, lynched

The police in Rukungiri District are investigating a case in which a casual worker assaulted his colleague to death, and in retaliation, the community members lynched him.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Omukayembe Trading Centre in Muyanje cell, Bwambara Sub County in Rukungiri District. The deceased have been identified as Julius Beinomugisha, 40, and Nelson Niwatuha Ndyagabondo, 25.

Mr Elly Maate, the police spokesman for Kigezi, said the incident started when Nelson Niwatuha contracted Julius Beinomugisha to help him dig a piece of garden.

“They worked together Tuesday morning while they drank alcohol. When the work was done, Beinomugisha asked for his pay, but Niwatuha refused, claiming that the alcohol they had been drinking was his payment. This led to a fight in which Beinomugisha was punched, fell, and died instantly,” he stated on Wednesday.

Mr Maate noted that in retaliation, local residents assaulted Niwatuha, and he later died from the injuries at Bwambara health centre III.

The police officers visited the crime scene, recorded witness statements, conducted postmortems, and handed over the bodies to the relatives for burial.

Last month, two teenagers in Rukungiri District were arrested for assaulting their colleague to death.

The Rukungiri District chairman, Mr Geoffrey Kyomukama, and the district community development officer, Mr Posius Nemesius Agaba, attributed the increase in criminal cases involving teenagers to drug abuse, school dropout, redundancy, and parents' failure to instil morals in their children.