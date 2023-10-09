Casual workers escape after murder of Kyenjojo couple

Two casual workers are reportedly on the run following the murder of a couple that employed them in Kyenjojo District’s Katooke Sub County.

On Monday, residents of Kiguza Village woke up to devastating news indicating that the casual workers are suspected to have harrowingly murdered their employers.

Police identified the deceased, whose bodies were found lying in a pool of blood, as 77-year-old retired veterinary officer Ivan Kiiza and his 70-year-old wife, Eva Kiiza who was a retired primary school teacher.

Rwenzori West Region Police spokesperson, Vincent Twesige revealed that initial information to police came from 17-year-old David Musinga who visited Kizza’s family to discuss a casual labor job that the deceased woman had promised him the previous day.

“The woman’s body was found dressed in a white nightdress while Kiiza was in black trousers and a reddish long-sleeved shirt, which was neatly folded,” Twesige observed.

Police say the murdered couple had been living with the two escaped casual workers (man and woman) while the pair’s grandchildren were away in a boarding school.

"In the month of September, the deceased couple reportedly hired a worker known as Friday Munyarwanda, along with an unidentified woman, to assist them with their household chores," Twesige noted.

“When police brought a canine dog to the scene of crime, it led investigators to a room suspected to belong to Munyarwanda and the dog emerged from the room carrying a bed sheet stained with blood,” police added.

Police revealed that they have “recovered several pieces of evidence during their investigation, including a machete found in a pit latrine, gumboots, bed sheets, and a mobile phone discovered at the crime scene.”

But Twesige explained that the two resident casual workers were nowhere to be found and efforts to locate them had proven fruitless by Monday evening.

Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased were transported to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem.