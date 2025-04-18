Catholic bishop warns EC against political bias ahead of 2026 elections

Bishop Robert K. Muhiirwa of the Fort Portal Catholic Diocese has called on Uganda's Electoral Commission to uphold its constitutional duty of organizing free and fair elections in 2026 without favoring any political party.

Speaking during an Easter message at Virika Parish in Fort Portal City on Thursday, Bishop Muhiirwa said all political parties must be given equal opportunity in the electoral process, warning against violence and political favoritism.

“With the elections approaching next year, we are calling upon the Electoral Commission to undertake the necessary electoral reforms to pave the way for free and fair elections,” he said. “We must not allow violence or favoritism toward any political party. All parties deserve a level ground,” he added.

Bishop Muhiirwa said the Catholic Church has a prophetic role to guide the nation, citing Volume 27 of the Uganda Episcopal Conference’s latest pastoral letter, “The Truth Will Set You Free,” which highlights pressing national concerns and urges stakeholders, particularly the government, to act responsibly.

He stressed the need for voter education ahead of the 2026 polls, warning that uninformed citizens threaten the integrity of democratic processes.

“Our people must be educated on their rights and responsibilities during elections so that they can make informed decisions. Voter education is essential if democracy is to thrive,” the bishop said.

In his address, Bishop Muhiirwa also spoke on values, urging Ugandans to embrace truth, justice, and integrity in both public and private life.

“We are called to examine our consciences and do what is right, even when no one is watching,” he said. “Only then can we build a nation rooted in moral values and genuine concern for one another.”

Turning to social challenges, the bishop expressed concern over poverty and domestic violence, which he said continue to threaten family stability. He encouraged couples to foster peace, love, and understanding in their homes.

Addressing youth unemployment, Bishop Muhiirwa said many young Ugandans, despite completing their education, struggle to find meaningful work.

“It is unfortunate that after many years of schooling, some of our young people still cannot find meaningful work,” he said.

He added: “We appeal to the government to invest more in skills development programs so that the youth can become job creators rather than job seekers.”

Reflecting on Easter, Muhiirwa said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ carry profound meaning, symbolizing triumph over sin and death.

“Jesus has opened the door to eternity because, regardless of our worldly strength, life on earth is transient. We are pilgrims on this earth, with eternal life awaiting those who embrace His teachings,” he said.

He added that Christ’s resurrection affirmed His mission to redeem humanity and demonstrated divine mercy, even towards His persecutors.