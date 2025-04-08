Catholic bishops condemn rising torture ahead of 2026

The Catholic Bishops in Uganda have condemned the rising torture cases and dwindling civic space ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, while launching their Pastoral Letter detailing 14 national issues requiring urgent action to address, appealed to the government to uphold human rights and ensure free and fair elections.

Bishop Zziwa is the head of the Uganda Episcopal Conference and Bishop of the Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese. “Issues such as uneven playing field for the contesting candidates, interference in elections by security agencies, and violence, are still unresolved,” the Bishops’ letter reads.

“There have also been complaints about vote rigging, unclear winners, and loss of property and lives. Therefore, we call upon those in authority to allay these fears by undertaking early and comprehensive reforms to accommodate the various recommendations of the Supreme Court and views of political and civil society,” the letter reads further. In the previous pastoral letters of 2010 and 2021, the bishops observed that every election period in Uganda comes with anxiety, violence, uncertainty, and a sense of hopelessness.

Bishop Zziwa also indicated that they are concerned about political detainees and the suffering of families because of the way the government is handling those with dissenting views. “We note with concern reports of the rising phenomenon of political prisoners and detainees in Uganda. Security agencies are accused of arresting, detaining, torturing and abducting people of dissenting voices without due process of the law,” he stated.

“These actions reflect a troubling pattern in our politics. Many families do not seem to know the fate and whereabouts of their missing loved ones. Family members, victims, relatives and friends have expressed frustration in attaining justice."

“Most disturbing has been the trial of civilians in military courts, including political prisoners. The Supreme Court has recently declared these trials unconstitutional and has directed the transfer of all such cases to civilian courts,” he added.

Mr George Musisi, the attorney for the nine National Unity Platform (NUP) party members who have been held in Kitalya prison after being charged before the military court, indicated last month that their clients have not been moved from General Court Martial (GCM) to civilian courts.

According to data from leaders in the Karamoja Sub-region, more than 4,000 Karachunas have been arrested and charged before military courts in connection to the illegal possession of firearms. The Supreme Court, in January, issued a historic decision declaring the prosecution of civilians in military courts to be unconstitutional.

However, the High Court in Kampala last week granted a Shs20m cash bail to lawyer Eron Kiiza, who had been sentenced to nine months in prison by the General Court Martial for contempt of court. Now, in their recommendation, the bishops appealed to the government to expedite the justice process, re-echoing Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote of “justice too long delayed is justice denied”. The bishops, in their letter, also asked the government to address the worrying increases in intolerance in politics.

“We must take a deliberate step to occupy a place among democratic nations of the world where respect for divergent views and beliefs, political leadership as service, and Opposition as partners in development, is entrenched,” they said.

Specifically on the torture of journalists and other Ugandans during the recently concluded by-election in Kawempe, Bishop Zziwa said: “Those who have mishandled journalists, and they were not only journalists, some members of Parliament and business people were also manhandled; we condemn it in the strongest terms, what was done against journalists.”

List of 14 grievances the Bishops want addressed

1. High numbers of homicide happening because of domestic violence, witch doctors sacrificing people and abortion among women.

2. Unjust accumulation of wealth through corruption, land grabbing, theft and robbery.

3. Jealousy, which is driving witchcraft and homicide in our society.

4. Sectarianism tearing apart nation. The tendency to identify with tribe and religion has been increasing and affecting unity and our transition into a true nation. There is widespread nepotism, discrimination, oppression and hatred.

5. Economic and social inequalities. We see poverty on the faces of people. This has previously been attributed to laziness, ignoring structural factors that have kept people poor. The government should ensure the economy works for the poor through preferential planning.

6. High HIV/Aids burden. We need to prevent new infections

7. Maternal and infant mortality. Increase access to services and avail medicines.

8. Corruption crisis is deepening, increasing poverty and undermining investment potential of our country. Judicial independence and strengthening advocacy against corruption is needed. There’s a need for political will to speed up the prosecution and recovery of the stolen money.

9. Unemployment. There’s a high need to increase investment in areas that increase employment. Unemployment makes it difficult to eradicate poverty. The government should invest more in entrepreneurial and financial literacy skills as a leeway to access the funds.

10. Alcoholism. The rise in alcohol and substance abuse in Uganda is deeply concerning. Many are struggling with addiction. This affects their life and productivity. Alcohol consumption is linked to diseases like cancer and domestic violence among others. The country needs urgent sensitisation to reduce alcohol availability and the rehabilitation of alcoholics.

11. Limited civic knowledge. Much of the citizenry is disempowered, dispirited, and incapable of putting demands for services on leaders and participating meaningfully in public affairs like elections.

12. CSOs and political parties. They check the governance and ensure efficiency. Citizen-driven initiatives are important in the growth of democracy and human rights.

13. Political prisoners and detainees deserve quick and constitutional judicial processes. Security agencies are accused of arresting, detaining, torturing and abducting people of dissenting voices without due process of the law.

14. Environmental degradation and climate change. We need to protect and restore the environment. We have the National Environment Management Authority, the National Forest Authority, the Ministry of Water and Environment, and the Environmental Police.



