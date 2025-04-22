Catholic Church in Uganda mourns Pope

The Catholic Church in Uganda is mourning the death of Pope Francis, following the release of a formal letter from the Vatican sent to all bishops and archbishops of Uganda.

“With deep sorrow, in the name of the Dean of the College of Cardinals, I inform you that today, Monday, April 21, 2025, at 7.35 hours, time of Rome, the Holy Father Pope Francis piously died. With gratitude for his generous service to the Church and to the human family, we recommend his soul to the Mercy of God and united in the prayers,” an April 21 letter by Luigi Bianco, the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, reads in part.

Following the release of the communication to the Uganda Catholic fraternity, Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere released a statement to convey a mourning message for the Holy Father. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, who departed this life today, April 21, 2025, at 7:35am,” the statement reads in part.

Adding: “As we mourn the loss of our beloved Pope, we invite all the faithful of Kampala Archdiocese to join in prayer for his soul.

Let us observe a moment of silence and prayer in our parishes and our communities, seeking God’s mercy and peace for Pope Francis. May the Lord welcome Pope Francis into eternal glory and grant him eternal rest. We pray for the repose of his soul and ask for the intercession of the saints during this time of mourning.”

Earlier in the day, during the Easter Monday afternoon Mass at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala, Archbishop Ssemogerere had told journalists that the Church had not yet received an official communication.

“We cannot make any official comment until we receive formal communication from Rome. As the Church, we rely on the Vatican to officially inform us of such matters, and until then, let us continue to pray for the Holy Father,” he said.

Archbishop Ssemogerere cautioned the public against spreading unverified information, especially during such a sensitive period in the Church’s liturgical calendar. “Let us not be quick to believe or share every message we see online.

I am hearing about his death from you, the media surprising and the Holy Father is a global figure, and any official news regarding him must be communicated through proper channels,” he added. Archbishop Ssemogerere also said: “It is very sad if we have truly lost our dear Pope, but as the way of conduct of our institute [the Catholic Church], we use proper means of delivering information, and I advise that we remain patient as of now. Also, I can’t comment on what's next.”

The Archdiocese’s remarks come in the wake of a video statement by the Vatican yesterday, informing the public of the passing of the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

“Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,’’ Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican’s TV channel. “At 7:35 this morning [yesterday], the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,’’ he added.

The Easter Monday Mass at Rubaga drew several faithful, many of whom expressed concern and confusion over the online reports. Some said they had come hoping for clarification from the church leadership.

Mr Julius Katongole, a former seminarian at Katigondo Major Seminary, recalled that Pope Francis always emphasised humility and compassion during his time of visit in Uganda, with words having a deep impact on how they viewed service.

“We are waiting for the official message from the ambassador of his holiness, Pope Francis, to Uganda, and we are very saddened by the loss of our leader who always embarked on following the biblical teaching of the Catholic Church,” he said.

Mr Katongole adds: “I got a chance when I was selected and other seminarians to come and attend the conference when Pope Francis visited Uganda and learnt to always stand on the canonical teaching of the Catholic Church.”

Mr Edward Ssemambo, a Catholic and advocate who attended the Mass, said Pope Francis would always be remembered for his humility and notes that his choice of speaking for the voiceless set an example for leaders.

“Pope Francis is considered among the poorest people in the world. He had the access to accumulate wealth, but because of his humankind, and the spiritual sacrifice he has towards the subjects of the Catholics and the world alike, he managed to sacrifice the little he has or he had to the rest of the people who are suffering, especially the orphans,” he said.

They say...

Ben Bidong, Tax Collector

He was a courageous Pope and he did away with hierarchies, but there was a lot of resistance including from fellow leaders.

Zachary Isabirye, Banker

He promoted non-discrimination and invited everyone to the Church. He was also a pope of the poor people.

Alfred Okumu, student

He called on Christians to be stewards of the environment that is why many institutions started paying attention.

Charles Odongtho, Journalist

He had love for people and lived a simple life and whenever he spoke in Church, his message was about the down trodden.

Monica Amandi, Secretary

He is a pope who did not consider religion as a factor dividing people. He believed everything God created must be catered for.

Patrick Katto, Businessperson

His passing is sad, I had to change all my programmes to go and join friends in prayers in Munyonyo, which was his first place of visit when he came to Uganda.

Grace Lakol, Cleaner

He talked about the rich working with the poor because even himself as a pope, he could not do everything by himself, he needed helpers.

Fr Anthony Kibira, Cleric

In 2013, he presented a provocative thought about globalisation of indifference – people being untouched by the suffering of the poor.

Fr John Onoba, Laudolosi Centre

He called on all people regardless of faith to take seriously issues of the environment because degradation affects all of us.

Joel Cox Ojuku, Lawyer

He travelled across the globe and interfaced with different religious groups including Islam in the quest for peace. He has left a big gap.