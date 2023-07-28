Catholic Church skills 17 journalists

The Catholic Church has skilled 17 journalists to report about the institution and ensure better collaboration with secular media while disseminating information.

Last month, it was announced that Catholic journalists in Africa were set to gain skills in “a specialised reporting” training in Uganda in July, with a focus on media coverage of migrants and refugees.

Other intended areas of training included media coverage for asylum-seekers, climate-displaced people, internally displaced people (IDPs), and victims of human trafficking.

The week-long training (Tuesday to Saturday) was organised by the Association of Catholic Communication Practitioners in Uganda (ACCPU), in collaboration with the Social Communications of Uganda Episcopal Conference at the Mother Kevin Centre in Jinja City.

Mr Simon Peter Byakatonda, the ACCPU chairperson, tasked Catholic communicators to use their media houses to assist the Church in promoting her pastoral activities.

“The ACCPU was formed to identify Catholic journalists in Uganda and unite them with other media houses to promote the good news of evangelization and unity, which will be achieved through positive reporting by highlighting areas of importance and following Catholic Church hierarchy,” he said at the closure of the event.

Fr Paul Musana, who represented the Bishop of Jinja Diocese, Charles Martin Wamika, said the Catholic Church is not willing to reveal information to unknown journalists, adding that Jinja Diocese will soon start a Television station, purposely for Catholic evangelisation.

He said: “We know starting a television station requires resources and a lot of sacrifices, but by God’s grace, the diocese will manage,” he said.

Fr Phillip Odii, the executive secretary of the Social Communicators Commission, asked the faithful to make use of the available financial Catholic Institutions such as Centenary Bank to get loans.

“We have a number of primary and secondary schools and hospitals in Uganda and the world over which are Catholic-founded. This is the right time Catholic and non-Catholic journalists start reporting positively and giving detailed reporting about Catholic schools’ performances,” he said.

Fr Odii further revealed that the Catholic Church hierarchy will soon have a spokesperson who will be giving information to journalists about the Catholic Church.

Information hurdle

Earlier, the Catholic journalists, including Mr Kasozi Mugaga from a Jinja-based radio station (Baba FM), said getting information about the Catholic Church was difficult, but he was happy to hear that the Church would put in place a spokesperson who will be sharing information about the institution.

Ms Josephine Kigogwe of Uganda Martyrs Profile Apostolate (UMPA), a Christian organisation that promotes and defends human life from conception until natural death, said: “The Catholic Church expects too much from you (Catholic Communicators), so let us be truth tellers in our profession.”

Fr Sylvester Arinaitwe, the former executive secretary of Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC), called for unity between Catholic communicators and other media houses.

Mr Valerian Kiryowa Konde, the Secretary of ACCPU, said the association was formed to support Catholic journalists financially.

In attendance

The event drew 17 Catholic journalists from five provinces.