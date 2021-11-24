Catholic clerics condemn grabbing of Church land

Bishop Serverus Jjumba of Masaka Diocese with NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi (3rd left) and leaders from the Greater Masaka Sub-region on Sunday. PHOTO/GERTUDE MUTYABA

Mutya

By  Barbra Nalweyiso  &  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

What you need to know:

Catholic clerics have condemned the rising cases of land grabbing targeting Church-owned institutions.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 40 years’ anniversary of Kiyinda Mityana Diocese on Sunday, Bishop Anthony Zziwa said some families donated their land to the Church several years ago, but their descendants are now reclaiming it.

