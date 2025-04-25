Catholic faithful to pray for the soul of Francis

Thousands of the Catholic faithful and guests are expected to gather today at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala to pay their last respects to the head of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis.

According to an April 23 statement issued by Kampala Archdiocese and signed by the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe, the Requiem Mass is expected to commence at noon. The special Mass will be led by the Papal Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi’ Bianco.

“His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, the Archbishop of Kampala, hereby communicates that there will be a Requiem Mass at Rubaga Cathedral on Friday(today) led by the Papal Nuncio to Uganda,” the letter addressed to all priests, religious leaders, and the faithful read in part.

“We continue to pray for the peaceful response of the soul of Pope Francis in our homes, Parishes, and prayer centre,” it further stated. Mr Ssentumbwe also confirmed that a condolence book had been opened for signing at Rubaga Cathedral since April 22.

The faithful in and out of Uganda have since Monday, April 21 been in a sombre mood following the demise of a man of God who many have described as simple, a peace lover, and defender of vulnerable groups of people at a global level.

“He was humble and a true Pastor; for he tried to look out for all the flock entrusted to him through his pleas to world leaders to care for the poor, those under the threat of war, those facing persecution from their own governments and the marginalised,” Mr Mathias Mpuuga, a politician and former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, said.

According to Mr Mpuuga, his recollections from Pope Francis’ visit to Uganda in 2015 were in his homily at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine, Wakiso District, where he commanded the believers to always keep good memories of their lives as Christians, celebrate whenever they should, and do thanksgiving to God for everything He chooses for them.

Rev Fr Kennedy Onoba, the head of Climate Change Project under the Comboni Missionaries, known as Laudato Si, based at Our Lady of Africa Catholic Church, Mbuya, Kampala, said he remembers Pope Francis for his simplicity, love for humanity and environment, and non-discriminatory nature.

“Though he was the head of the Catholic Church, he was a Pope for everyone. He reached out to different people and places where some of his predecessors didn’t reach,” Rev Fr Onaba said, noting that most of his journeys aimed at promoting peace, especially in Arab countries that were affected by violence.

As an environmentalist, Rev Fr Onoba described the late Pope Francis as a lover of the environment because he consistently advocated for environmental protection across the globe.

“He inspired many to realise that environmental and climate change are real and challenged them to protect the environment. He called upon people to take action to respond to the cry of Mother Earth.

Mother Earth was bleeding and crying,” he explained. In their condolence message to the Catholic Church, a section of the Born-Again Christians, known as Balokole, said among many other attributes, Pope Francis exhibited a rare kind of humility during his leadership, an example every leader should be able to demonstrate. “As the Balokole believe, while we live one physical life, the Bible promises eternal life to those who die in Christ. Those who received and accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Saviour. This is a decision every man should make personally during their physical life,” the message signed by Bishop Richard Magongo, the information minister, stated. Pope Francis’ funeral Mass will be held in St Peter’s Square tomorrow at 10am and will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals, before he is laid to rest at Mary Major Basilica.

Cause of death

Pope Francis, 88, the First Latin American Pope, succumbed to a stroke and cardiac arrest on Monday morning, April 21, hardly a day after making his final public appearance on Easter Sunday where he bestowed blessings onto thousands of Catholics who turned up for Easter celebrations held at St Peter’s square at the Vatican.