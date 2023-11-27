Catholic priest dies in car crash

Rev Fr Lawrence Yawe Mudduse, a catholic priest attached to Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese is confirmed to have died in a car crash on the Kampala-Hoima Road in Kyankwanzi District.

The crash occurred at Kabagaya Village in Butemba Sub County on Sunday evening when the priest’s Suzuki car collided head-on with a commuter taxi.

According to Wamala region spokesperson police Racheal Kawala, the incident occurred at around 07:30pm.

Fr Mudduse was first rushed to Kiboga Hospital in critical condition and died in the night while being transferred to Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

At the time of the crash, Rev Fr Mudduse was reportedly driving back to Lwebisiriza Catholic Parish in Kyankwanzi District where he was parish priest.

Speaking in the aftermath of the accident, Kiyinda-Mityana Catholic parish priest Rev Fr Stephen Lusiba, said they “have lost a great preacher and researcher.”

“He [deceased] has been a resourceful person and always delivers humorous sermons punctuated with examples which make it easy to understand by any person,” he said.

In August 2019, Fr Mudduse and six other people were charged over the murder of a 50-year-old landlord Muhammad Kamada Kimbugwe.

Kimbugwe, a resident of Minaana Village, Tamu Division in Mityana Municipality was killed as he moved around the village distributing letters to tenants occupying his one-square-mile piece of land.

Fr Mudduse, whose siblings were occupying the disputed land, was particularly accused of financing assailants who murdered Kimbugwe.

He was remanded to Luzira Prison where he spent 18 days before being granted bail.