Catholic priest suspended over defying Church laws

Fort Portal Diocese Catholic Bishop Robert K. Muhiirwa has suspended Rev Fr Aloysius Musasizi from all pastoral activities within the diocese, citing persistent misconduct and defiance of church doctrine.

In a March 29 letter, the bishop outlined accusations against Fr Musasizi, a priest of the Congregation of the Apostles of Jesus, ordained in 2007.

He said the priest disobeyed superiors in 2020 by leaving his assignment and relocating to his parents' home in Kabeeza, Mpanga Sub-Parish in Kamwenge District, without permission. According to the letter, the priest had been recalled from his post at Apostles of Jesus Lima Farm Nakaseeta to the Regional Administration at Mazzolidi House in Nsambya.

His refusal led to a canonical warning in 2021, per Canon 694 of the Code of Canon Law, as revised by Pope Francis' 2019 Apostolic Letter Communis Vita. Bishop Muhiirwa noted that parish leaders and priests from the Kamwenge Deanery reported Fr Musasizi for activities deemed harmful to the Church’s unity and doctrine. An internal investigation by his congregation confirmed several breaches, and findings were submitted to the Pontifical Commissary of the Apostles of Jesus.

Among the accusations: conducting unauthorised Masses — some reportedly at night, leading devotional prayers at a Marian grotto he built at his home, and issuing teachings contrary to Church doctrine. He is also accused of instructing followers to reject women as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion and discouraging the reception of the Eucharist in the hand or while standing, which he called sacrilegious.

Further allegations include labelling public address systems and drums as satanic, distributing a book titled The Book of Truth—which is considered anti-Catholic, and calling diocesan priests “fake”.

Confusion

The bishop stated that the priest’s actions had caused confusion and division, particularly in Kibeezi Church, where he resides. As a result, the bishop decreed that Fr Musasizi is barred from performing any pastoral duties — including celebrating Mass or administering sacraments — within the diocese. “Only in danger of death may he validly hear confessions, as stipulated in Canon 976,” Bishop Muhiirwa wrote.

Catholics in Fort Portal Diocese, especially those in Kamwenge Deanery, have been instructed not to attend any church activity led by Fr Musasizi. All pastoral services, the bishop emphasised, must be sought from duly appointed parish priests. He warned of the dangers of false doctrine, invoking the example of the deadly Kibwetere cult of 2000, and reaffirmed the priestly duty to uphold unity with the Pope and fidelity to Church teachings.

Fr Musasizi responds

When contacted, Fr Musasizi acknowledged the bishop’s decree but questioned its validity. He said the bishop lacks jurisdiction over him, since he was never assigned to any role in the diocese. “Yes, Bishop Muhiirwa ordained me, but I belong to a missionary congregation with superiors in Kenya and Kampala. He never appointed me anywhere in the diocese,” he said. He claimed the decree was not delivered to him directly nor copied to his superiors. He denied conducting Masses at night or administering sacraments at his home. “If anyone claims I’ve baptised or wedded them at my home, let them come forward,” Fr Musasizi said.

He also denied founding a new church, noting that visitors —including politicians — come to his home for prayers and blessings, but this does not constitute a religious breakaway. Fr Musasizi said he returned home to care for his late mother and had obtained permission from his superiors to remain there temporarily. He expects to report back to the congregation’s administrative centre in Kenya in August.

Past suspensions

In 2020, then Gulu Archbishop John Baptist Odama suspended Rev Fr Charles Onen, then the second curate of Holy Rosary Parish Catholic Church, from exercising sacramental ministry following his decision to join active politics. Fr Onen was later elected a Member of the Parliament for Gulu East constituency.

In 2016, Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga (now deceased) suspended Fr Jacinto Kibuuka, the leader of Mamre Prayer Centre, for violating the norms of the Catholic Church. Father Kibuuka had been at the centre of controversies regarding healing sessions and prayers in the Lubaga Catholic church chaplaincy.

According to the Catholic leadership, Fr Kibuuka’s prayers attracted non-Catholics as he performed miracles and healed the sick. He was also accused of sexual immorality but the case was thrown out by a court. Fr Kibuuka is now the Bishop of the Antiochian Eastern Orthodox Church.



