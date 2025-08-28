Catholic priests lead from the front in farming, conservation

Priests, often seen at the altar preaching the word of God, are now taking on additional roles of championing livelihood transformation through sustainable farming practices and environmental protection. In Kampala Archdiocese, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere was among the pioneer trainees in environmental stewardship at Bethany Land Institute in Luweero District. The training has now been integrated into the formation programmes for all priests.

“We are already making an impact on the community when we talk about the need to make the world a better place through protecting the environment. We should be able to inspire others by our own actions as shepherds,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said at an environment conference hosted at Bethany Land Institute early this month.

While some Catholic priests and lay readers have already completed the caretaker course, focused on eco-friendly farming and nature conservation, seminarians under formation are now required to undergo a compulsory one-month training. Mr Sylvester Kule, head of programmes at Bethany Land Institute, said seminarians and priests are better placed to preach the message of nature conservation and food security through modern farm practices when they practise what they preach at the altar. “We are hosting the second cohort of seminarians from Kampala Archdiocese for the one-month training. As future pastors, the training gives them the basics in farming while paying attention to nature conservation,” he said.

Mr Kule added that the practical exposure enables seminarians to become living examples to the faithful and the general population in different communities.

“A priest who owns a well-maintained garden at the parish will speak about food security, the environment and good farm practices with authority because he has something to show,” he said. Mr Anold Betunga, one of the leaders of the 18 seminarians undergoing training, said the experience is preparing them for their future responsibilities.

“We have come face to face with the reality of what we shall encounter as priests. The practical aspects in modern farming, caring for nature and understanding the different uses of plants within our communities make this training very useful,” he said. Rev Fr Emmanuel Katongole, the co-founder and president of Bethany Land Institute, said the programme equips priests with knowledge of regenerative farming, the relationship between God and nature, and linking spirituality with livelihoods.

“The training also covers community life, project management and execution of income-generating activities, with the aim of inspiring communities to embrace better livelihoods,” he said.

About Kampala Archdiocese

Kampala Ecclesiastical Province oversees the dioceses of Kasana-Luweero, Lugazi, Kiyinda-Mityana and Masaka.



