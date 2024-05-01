Catholics, Anglicans share church for over 40 years 

For more than 40 years, St Stephen Kyanjuki Church in Kyanjuki Village, Bulembia Division, Kasese District has been jointly utilised by both Catholics and Anglicans.

Built in the 1960s by Canadians on Kilembe Mines land at the height of the copper mining activity, this building initially served as a church for both the Catholic and Anglican casual workers employed in the mines.

Mr George Museveni, 98, an Anglican and resident of Masule Cell in Kyanjuki Ward, Bulembia Division, says the church was built in two months.

He says at the time, there was a timetable specifying which religious denomination would use the facility at particular times.

This practice has persisted even after the Canadians left, continuing to the present day. Currently, community members, including Catholics and Anglicans, still gather at the same church every Sunday, upholding the tradition.

For the Anglicans, St Stephen’s Kyanjuki church is under Nywamwamba Archdeaconry, South Rwenzori Diocese, while for Catholics it is under Kasese Parish, Kasese Catholic Diocese.

The Anglicans and Catholics take turns to use the church. For example, if the Anglicans have a larger service or event, the Catholics conduct Mass first, and vice versa.

The day’s schedule adheres to a consistent pattern, with prayers commencing promptly at 7.30am for the denomination leading that day, followed by the second prayers starting at 9.30am.

Within the church, both Anglicans and Catholics utilise the same altar and seating arrangements. The church choirs share musical instruments and seating, all of which were collectively funded by the Christian community.

Mr Museveni says the church’s interior deliberately lacks permanent inscriptions of any particular faith, ensuring it remains a neutral space.

He says each religion has the liberty to personalise the area during their worship sessions. For example, after each prayer session, the altar cloths are replaced with those appropriate for the next religious denomination.

Catholics also typically adorn the space with portraits of Jesus Christ or Mother Mary during Mass, which are then removed afterwards.

Each religious denomination, however, has separate offices and houses for the clergy.

When Monitor visited the church on Sunday, the Anglican service was underway and the Catholics were seated outside patiently waiting for the Anglicans to conclude their service. Once the Anglican service concluded, they entered the same church for Mass.

Mr Robert Mbusa, the treasurer for the Anglicans at the church, says a joint church committee consisting of members from both Catholic and Anglican faiths oversees all the activities that take place at the church, which ensures the smooth running of the church.

“Our relationship with the Catholics of over 40 years is still healthy because we have never fought each other but instead, we have a joint committee which binds us together in doing the work of God,” Mr Mbusa said.

St Stephen Kyanjuki Church was built in the 1960s by Canadians on Kilembe Mines land.

He adds that the committee is also charged with the supervisory role of all activities, including renovation works.

“If there is anything like damage that needs renovations, we have to come up with one mind, we make a budget jointly, and we ensure that the budget is funded jointly through our Christians,” he says.

Mr Alexander Manyangwa, 70, a Catholic, says sharing of the church has fostered unity among the community members.

“The gesture by the two religions using the same church premises has cemented unity among the community members. I used to see the workers of Kilembe Mines Limited attending church services at the facility,” he says.

“We could not divert from the core reason why this joint church was built in this area. That is why we have continued the practice initiated by the Canadians,” he adds.

Mr Kaleen Muhindo, 100, a resident of Bunyandiko Cell, says: “I was among the casual workers when the church was constructed, and we were using the church jointly then. I am pleased to see that to date, the local community has inherited our practice.”

“There have been many instances in Kasese District where the Anglicans and the Catholics have disagreed over the ownership of either a school or a piece of land, but that has never at any time forced the two groups to separate,” he adds.

Mr Petero Baluku, a catechist who leads the Mass at the joint church, expresses his contentment with serving at the facility.

“We have been brothers and sisters because we almost use everything together except the altar clothes,” he says.

Rev Charles Bikanja, the parish priest of Kyanjuki, says: “Let people learn from us to work together because it is a sign of unity, peace, and cooperation, and this cascades to the families.”

During the Sunday Anglican service, the preacher, Rev Eric Bwambale, a visiting parish vicar attached to St John’s Maliba Anglican Church in Maliba Archdeaconry, centered his sermon on the themes of peace and unity among Christians.