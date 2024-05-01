Catholics, Anglicans share church for over 40 years 

Christians walk out of St Stephen Church Kyanjuki in Kyanjuki Village, Bulembia Division, Kasese District which is used by both the Anglicans and Catholics. The two denominations have jointly used the church for more than 40 years. Photos/Yoweri Kaguta
 

By  Yoweri Kaguta  &  Moureen Biira

What you need to know:

  • The Anglicans purchased land in Kyanjuki to house the clergy but the house was damaged by floods.
  • On the other hand, the Catholics are still in the process of acquiring suitable housing for the catechists.