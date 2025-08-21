Cattle farmers to supply cow dung to Mpigi fertilizer factory

Cattle farmers from Greater Masaka and neighboring districts will soon begin supplying cow dung to Intracom Fertilizers Uganda SMC Ltd, a subsidiary of Burundian firm Intracom Fertilizer, which is set to establish a multi-million-dollar organic fertilizer factory in Kampiringisa, Mpigi District.

The development was announced on Thursday, August 21, after Intracom Fertilizers Uganda and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) signed an offtake agreement witnessed by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at her office in Kampala.

Mr Jeanluc Bigirimana, the country representative of Intracom Fertilizers Uganda, said the factory will primarily rely on local farmers for raw materials.

“The most raw materials will be coming from Uganda, especially we are going to be using cow dung which is going to be sourced from farmers,” he said.

MAAIF Permanent Secretary Maj Gen David Kasura-Kyomukama said government will create a mechanism to facilitate the supply of cow dung, describing it as “poised to become gold.”

Backed by a presidential directive, the initiative will lead to the establishment of a $180 million (Shs634 billion) state-of-the-art organic fertilizer factory in Kampiringisa to promote sustainable agricultural productivity.

The factory, to be built on 133 acres provided by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, will produce fertilizer using cow dung and other minerals.

“With an investment of $180 million, Intracom Fertilizer Uganda aims to complete the project within 18 months. The facility will have a production capacity of 250,000 metric tons annually, with an offtake agreement guaranteeing purchase, provided the fertilizer is manufactured in Uganda,” Ms Nabbanja said.

Maj Gen Kasura-Kyomukama highlighted Uganda’s urgent agricultural needs, pointing to soil fertility, irrigation, mechanization, quality seed and livestock genetics, and awareness creation as key areas. He said the factory would directly address the non-negotiable demand for quality fertilizer inputs.

Mr Adrian Ntigacika, the proprietor of Intracom Fertilizer, revealed broader investment plans, including setting up an agricultural bank, an insurance company, a logistics business for fertilizer transport, and a packaging materials factory.

Reading from President Museveni’s August 2023 letter that endorsed the deal, Ms Nabbanja said Uganda spends millions of dollars annually on fertilizer imports sold at high costs to farmers.

“Fertilizer use in the country is no longer an option. We have used our land for ages with little or no replacement of nutrients, which is aggravated by bad practices, deforestation, bush burning, etc. Production of key crops like tea, coffee, oil palm, maize, and Irish potato is therefore no longer profitable without fertilizer application. We are currently spending about $300m,” the President’s letter read in part.

It added: “Our national fertilizer application is 15kg per acre compared to the required 50kg per acre. We are currently spending $300m annually on fertilizer imports. During January to June 2023, the country imported 150 metric tons of fertilizers giving a projected annual import of $300 million.”

Emphasizing the significance of the agreement, Ms Nabbanja said: “This partnership reflects a mutual interest in fostering sustainable agricultural growth, ensuring food security, and creating economic opportunities for Ugandan farmers. The Intracom Fertilizer factory is poised to become a cornerstone of Uganda’s agricultural transformation, delivering high-quality organic fertilizer to enhance soil fertility and support farmers nationwide.”