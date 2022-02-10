Cattle markets in Rakai, Kyotera closed over new FMD outbreak

Veterinary authorities in Rakai and Kyotera districts have closed all livestock markets in the area following another outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

The closed markets include; Nababi and Kasanvu livestock markets in Kakuuto Sub County Kyotera District; Dyango, Kamuli, and Ntatamukyi livestock markets in Rakai District. Mitima, Kanoni, and Nyabitanga cattle markets in Sembabule District were also ordered to close.

Dr Erias Kizito Nsubuga, Rakai District Veterinary Officer, said they considered closing the markets to enable them effectively enforce a quarantine on the movement of livestock across the Uganda –Tanzania border which is one of the ways to contain the disease from further spreading.

“We decided to swiftly act after noticing growing numbers of livestock affected by FMD within our district and on farms in the neighboring districts of Kyotera and Rakai,” he said.

Dr John Mary Lutaaya, the Kyotera District Veterinary Officer, indicates that enforcing compulsory isolation of animals and restricted movements will help to contain the spread of the disease to firms in the neighboring districts, some of which are just healing from the infection.

“We have decided to restrict movements and directed that selling on animals to only be done on-farm and loading grounds should be restricted to villages to reduce the risk of spreading the disease,” he noted.

Dr Emmanuel Kawooya, the Sembabule District Production Officer, blamed the recurrent outbreak of FMD in the cattle corridor for recklessness on the local farmers and failure to observe biosecurity standards.

Besides closing the main markets, Dr Kawooya indicates that they have stopped the traditional practices of sharing livestock as prizes during different social engagements and ceremonies.

Late last year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries rolled out a vaccination exercise against FMD in the districts within the cattle corridor, but the problem is resurfacing.

FMD presents in animals with fever and blister-like lesions followed by erosions on the tongue and lips, in the mouth, the teats, and between the hooves. Most affected animals recover, but the disease leaves them incapacitated.