Cattle markets in Rakai, Kyotera closed over new FMD outbreak

Dr Emmanuel Kalungi Kawooya, the Sembabule District Production Officer talks about the latest outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in the area. Photo | URN

By  Wilson Kutamba

What you need to know:

  • The closed markets include; Nababi and Kasanvu livestock markets in Kakuuto Sub County Kyotera District; Dyango, Kamuli, and Ntatamukyi livestock markets in Rakai District.  Mitima, Kanoni, and Nyabitanga cattle markets in Sembabule District were also ordered to close.

Veterinary authorities in Rakai and Kyotera districts have closed all livestock markets in the area following another outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

