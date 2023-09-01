Cattle theft, wild animal attacks threaten food security in Buliisa 





The rising cattle theft cases and persistent destruction of gardens by wild animals from Murchison Falls National Park are threatening livelihoods in Buliisa District, leaders and residents have said.

According to the farmers, the raids on their gardens, especially by elephants from the national park, have increased in recent times.

Mr Allan Atugonza, the Member of Parliament for Buliisa, says this has resulted in critical shortage of food in the area.

“To establish harmonious coexistence between humans and animals, concrete steps such as designated wildlife corridors, stronger fencing, and effective deterrent strategies need to be implemented,” Mr Atugonza says.

The areas most affected by elephant crossing and crop destruction include Bugana-Kichoke, Waiga, Kabbolwa, Kijangi, Bberoya, Nyamiteete, Buribo, and Kataleeba in Buliisa Sub-county, as well as Mubbaku, Ajigo, Mvule Nnunda, Mvule 1, Kamandindi, and Khartoum in Ngwedo Sub-county.

Mr Musa Riachi, a commercial farmer in Buliisa, says the human-wildlife conflict is casting uncertainty over the district’s future. He advocates for united efforts among local authorities, community members, and wildlife experts to find sustainable solutions.

Mr Godfrey Rubangakeni, a warden at Murchison Falls National Park, acknowledges the challenge but calls for more collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the residents to mitigate losses and safeguard livelihoods.

Instances of crop destruction caused by wild animals in Buliisa have become a recurring concern. Areas that face attacks by the beasts are the sub-counties of Butiaba, Buliisa Ngwedu, Biiso and Buliisa Town Council.

Mr Atugonza also says many residents in the district are losing their cattle to thieves

Mr Julius Hakiiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson, reveals that they recently recovered 148 stolen cattle, 131 of which are still unclaimed by their owners.

The spokesperson says three individuals are presently undergoing court proceedings due to their alleged involvement in cattle thefts.

Mr Hakiiza urges cattle owners to report any thefts to the authorities.