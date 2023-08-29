Cattle trader robbed of Shs2m, killed in Butebo

Police in Butebo District are searching for unknown assailants who reportedly robbed and killed a prominent cattle trader at a Boda Boda stage in Kakoro Town Council, Butebo District on August 27.

The deceased who succumbed to injuries has been identified as Kabibu Karunguna a resident of Kadoto village in the same district.

The witness said that the deceased was killed by three unknown assailants. According to locals the deceased has been a prominent cattle trader in the area.

Police in a statement said the deceased bought a cow from Bukedea cattle market, intending to transport it to Kamuge cattle market for sale.

Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, SP Immaculate Alaso Emily, confirmed the incident, saying a team of detectives and Scene of Crime Officers were dispatched to gather evidence to help investigations.

“The police are looking for unknown assailants concerning the murder and aggravated robbery. A case has been opened up,” Ms Alaso said.

She said the deceased was intercepted by three people who demanded a movement permit as he was driving the cow to Kakoro Town Council.

“He presented it to them, but they assaulted him and robbed him of his cash of Shs2,022,000. He reported the case of assault to Kakoro Police Station and was issued with Police Form three (PF3). His condition later worsened and he was referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” she said.

According to Postmortem results, the cause of death was severe abdominal injuries.