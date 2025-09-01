Cavendish University wins moot court competitions

Cavendish University has won the 12th annual Inter-University Constitutional Moot Court Competition for the first time, edging out Bishop Stuart University Mbarara in a heated final held on September 1, in Kampala.

With a score of 80.6 percent against Bishop Stuart’s 74 percent, Cavendish’s team, represented by Linda Mirembe and Adrian Masolo, impressed the panel of Justices with their grasp of constitutional law and courtroom presence.

The annual moot competitions drew teams from 14 universities that offer the law course across the country.

“This victory means everything to us as a team that walked into this competition knowing we carried our university’s hopes. To emerge champions and also be recognized as best oralist is a dream come true, where this mooting teaches us not just to argue but to think critically about how the law protects people in real life,” said Ms Linda Mirembe, the best overall contestant and one of the Cavendish finalists.

Her teammate, Mr Adrian Masolo, who scored 79.6 per cent, said the victory was a confidence boost.

“This is proof that with preparation and teamwork, we can stand before judges of the highest courts and make our case convincingly. It’s something that will stay with me in my career.”

Ms Mirembe was also voted the best oralist in the competition, earning herself a free internship program at the Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), which organised the competitions.

This year’s moot problem centered on the right to health and reproductive rights, tasking students to argue a constitutional petition brought by a rape survivor who was denied emergency abortion care and later dismissed from university because of pregnancy.

Students debated whether the State bears responsibility for regulating private hospitals that refuse treatment on religious grounds and whether expelling a pregnant student constitutes discrimination under Uganda’s Constitution and international human rights law.

Supreme Court Judge Mike Chibita, who presided over the finals, praised the quality of submissions, noting that the students demonstrated a strong grasp of constitutional principles, blending case law with international human rights instruments. “The submissions showed maturity and clarity of thought. These students represent the future of our legal profession.”

Justice Chibita advised the students to always know their case both on paper and in court so that when judges start asking questions, they are able to answer them correctly.

Court of Appeal judge Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, who was one of the judges, advised law students to be audible while arguing their cases in court and command the audience as counsel.

“You must command the audience as counsel, speak louder, and if you feel a bit overwhelmed by the Bench, breathe in and out. The judges are also human beings, so don’t feel shy to address them.”

Other judges on the panel included Justice Aidah Nakiganda, Justice Duncan Gaswaga, both of the High Court, and Justice Eva Luswata of the Court of Appeal.

Speaking at the opening of the competition, Ms. Fatia Kiyange, the Executive Director of CEHURD, said the event is designed to inspire the next generation of lawyers to pursue careers in human rights law.

“The moot nurtures students in the art of advocacy, introduces them to court procedure, and provides hands-on experience in litigating the right to health. We believe it inspires young lawyers to pursue careers that protect the most vulnerable members of our society.”

She added that the moot was pioneered after years of litigation on cases such as maternal deaths and the rights of persons with mental disabilities.

“We wanted to expose students to real-life scenarios where they interface with actual court settings and prepare to argue cases of the right to health before Uganda’s courts.”



