CCTV footage shows killed woman’s final walk out of office

Police have retrieved CCTV camera footage showing the final moments of the woman whose body was found on the road in Kamuli Zone, Kireka Ward in Namugongo Division, Wakiso District on Sunday.

The police CCTV footage shows Agnes Nantongo walking on the Northern Bypass minutes before she was killed.

However, the police cameras did not cover the area where Nantongo is suspected to have been hit with a blunt object.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the scene-of-crime officers have been examining the area where Nantongo was killed to correct any evidence that can lead them to the suspects.

“The CCTV cameras show her walking on the Northern Bypass. Our experts are analysing the footage to establish her movements and whether she was being followed by the suspects. Our teams have more details that we shall share later and analyse,” Mr Onyango said yesterday.

The body of Nantongo, a manager of a petrol station in Kawempe Division, was found abandoned on the roadside. It didn’t have any other belongings like mobile phones and bags. The police suspect that she could have been a victim of an attack.

Police yesterday ruled out that she was jogging as they had earlier reported since CCTV camera footage show her dressed in the same clothes while at work and after.

Initial information that she had been jogging has sent shockwaves among urban dwellers who often exercise on the Northern Bypass.

Crime on the Northern Bypass is high despite several interventions.

Two months ago, residents living near the bypass told President Museveni, who stopped by, that crime is high during rush hours and at night. The President promised to ensure that the road is lit and covered by CCTV cameras. The Uganda National Roads Authority has started erecting poles to light the bypass. Incidents of attacks on people jogging are common.

In July, thugs attacked Bishop Zac Niringiye with a blunt object while he was jogging in Nakawa Division, Kampala City. The thugs robbed him of his mobile phone. It was the second attack on him in three years in the same village.

In July 2022, James Kakooza, the councillor for Kamwokya in Kampala Central Division, was hit and killed with a blunt object by men riding a motorcycle while he was jogging on the road near Centenary Park in Kampala City. The suspects have never been found.

At the nearby road of Yusuf Lule Road along the Golf Course, pedestrians exercising are often attacked by criminals on motorcycles.