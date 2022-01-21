CDF Mbadi welcomes new SFC commander

The new Commandant of the Special Forces Command (SFC) Brig Felix Busizoori (R) waves the SFC flag as CDF Gen Wilson Mbadi (C) left and former SFC commander Brig Chandia (L) watch after the official handover ceremony at the SFC headquarters in Entebbe on January 19, 2022 . PHOTO/PPU

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Outgoing SFC Commander Brig Gen Peter Chandia who leaves for a one-year course at the National Defense College in Jinja will join other army chiefs recently sent there for the same purpose.  

Uganda’s elite force unit charged with the protection of the President, Special Forces Command (SFC), has bid farewell to its outgoing commander Brig Gen Peter Chandia, welcoming Brig Gen Felix Busizoori as the new commander.

