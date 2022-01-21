CDF Mbadi welcomes new SFC commanders

Uganda’s elite force unit charged with the protection of the President, Special Forces Command (SFC), has bid farewell to its outgoing commander Brig Gen Peter Chandia, welcoming Brig Gen Felix Busizoori as the new commander.

Officiating at the handover, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi noted that “the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) continue to shine in its key roles due to exemplary leadership and discipline in all its structures.”

“We acknowledge your exemplary leadership exhibited as Special Forces Commander and wish you the best. Your effort as Commander at the Special Forces reflects the discipline and hard work that you should carry forward as we build Uganda,” he said in brief remarks at the SFC Headquarters in Entebbe on January 19.

Brig Chandia who leaves for a one year course at the National Defense College in Kimaka, Jinja City- will join other recently sent army chiefs including Col Edith Nakalema of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and former UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso.