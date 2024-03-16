CDO remanded over Shs2.7 million fraud

The Grade One Magistrate Court in Kole District has remanded the Community Development Officer (CDO) of Aboke Town Council for allegedly obtaining over Shs2.7 million from four women’s groups by false pretence.

Lucy Aciro faces four counts of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to section 305 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution contends that between January and May 2022 at Aboke Town Council in Kole District with intent to defraud, the accused obtained Shs1,020,000 from Oryem Can Women’s Group.

She allegedly committed this particular crime by contending that she was the only one authorised to bank the money in question, whereas not.

Between May 2022 and January 2023, the officer, with intent to defraud, allegedly obtained Shs7,016,000 from Okole Women’s group by falsely contending that it was a Covid-19 period and that she would give them back the said money thereafter, whereas not.

In August 2023 at Aboke Town Council, with intent to defraud, Aciro allegedly obtained Shs608,000 from Aparongo Women’s Group by falsely claiming that she was going to bank it for them, whereas not.

Also, with intent to defraud, the CDO allegedly obtained Shs480,000 from Obanga Akica Women’s Group around November 2023 while pretending that she was going to bank it for the group.