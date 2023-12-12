Cement firm to build church, school in recognition of ex-minister Kutesa's honesty

Tororo Cement Limited, one of Uganda’s largest cement and steel products manufacturers, has offered to construct a church and school in Sembabule District.

The project worth Shs5billion, according to Manish Vassaani, a son to the proprietor of Tororo Cement Ltd [Hasu Patel] is in recognition of former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa’s vital contribution to the investment sector .

“During his time as state minister for Investment, he exhibited high degree of honesty and good working relationship with foreign investors and it is the reason why we managed to invest in Tororo Cement under the Uganda Privatisation scheme,” he noted.

Part of the Shs5billion package (Shs3billion), Vassaani, said will go on constructing a 3000-seater church, replacing the existing 200-seater All Saints Archdeaconry Church in Sembabule Town.

Meanwhile, the Shs2billion is for construction of infrastructure at Mbuya Muslim Primary School in Lugusulu Sub County.

The school will receive a new classroom block accommodating seven classes, an administration block with ten offices, seven toilets, a main hall, a computer laboratory and 10 staff units.

Kuteesa, said he was happy that the good friends he had while still in active politics are now paying back by changing the lives of people in his ancestral district.

''When I was a minister for investment, I got friends like Patel and after my retirement, he asked what he can do for me in appreciation of what I did for him, I told him to construct a church and a modern primary school for my people, which he has offered to do. I am really grateful, '' Kutesa said.

Canon Enock Muwanguzi, the archdeacon of Sembabule Archdeaconry hailed Kutesa for lobbying both projects.

The ex-minister’s lawmaker daughter Shartis Musherure Kutesa noted that when Mbuya Muslim Primary School gets new infrastructure, learning will be improved.

“This will translate into good academic grades,” added the Mawogola North Member of Parliament.

School head teacher Gowan Ssenyondo told a gathering that the learning institution has one block with classes from Primary One to Primary Four and some pupils have been studying under tree shades due to lack of enough classrooms.

“We are happy that we are going to have new classrooms, offices and a computer laboratory. This is indeed a big boost to a school like ours,” he remarked.

Aged 73, Kutesa who represented Mawogola North in parliament for close to three decades, retired from active politics three years ago and giving way to his daughter.