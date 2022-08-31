Cemetery encroachers seek to legalise stay

Residents occupying part of Masaka Public Cemetery at Kamirapango in Masaka City have started the process to legalise their occupancy on the land.

Initially, it was a small group of 24 encroachers occupying about three acres of the public cemetery land in Bumali Zone on the Masaka – Mbarara Bypass, but the number has since increased to more than 200 and some have already set up residential houses.

The cemetery was initially measuring 10 acres, but only two and half acres are still intact.

Mr Joseph Walugembe, the chairperson of Kasijagirwa Village, said the sitting tenants want to start paying lease premium fees to Masaka City Council because they have put up several developmental projects on the cemetery land, including permanent structures, which they say they are not ready to lose.

“Residents want city authorities to come up with appropriate fees, which they will be remitting to the council coffers as premium fees so that they can settle on the land without fear of being evicted,” he told Daily Monitor in an interview on Sunday.

Last year, the city works’ committee had set Shs800,000 as the sum each sitting tenant on the cemetery land had to pay as premium fees. However, this was contested by some leaders, saying the money was too little compared to the current market value of the land.

Mr Tonny Ssempijja, the Masaka City speaker, said his office has already received a petition from the encroachers on the cemetery land.

“Council is aware that over time, people have constructed permanent houses on the cemetery land, and as council, we are going to call leaders and deliberate on how best to sort out that issue,” he said.

He said city council has plans of identifying another piece of land outside the central business area where they can put a public cemetery, since the current one has been encroached on.

“Recently, a team was tasked by council to inspect the 10 –acre cemetery land and make a report, but they were surprised to find that the cemetery was no more,” he said.

He said the money which will be collected as premium will be used to purchase another piece of land where to relocate the public cemetery.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja, however, said the council will first establish the actual number of encroachers and how they occupied the public cemetery land.

“The assessment will guide the discussion and how much premium the tenants can pay if council has agreed to the local’s suggestions.

Background

The public cemetery land is normally used to bury unclaimed bodies from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, mainly those killed in robberies and accidents. On average, the hospital keeps four unclaimed bodies daily, besides those of patients who die at the facility. Due to limited space, one pit is currently used to bury more than one body, and since they are shallow, dogs sometimes exhume them. The latest incident occured a few months ago.