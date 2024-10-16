Census results: PWDs reject ‘erroneous’ data

People with disabilities (PWDs) in Uganda have rejected the recent data released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), which claims they make up 5.7 percent of the total population.

According to disability rights groups, including the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (Nudipu), this figure is far lower than the 12.4 percent recorded in the 2014 census, prompting them to question the accuracy of the new statistics.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Bukoto, Kampala yesterday, Nudipu Chief Executive Officer Esther Kyozira said this drastic drop does not reflect the current reality and could undermine efforts to address their needs.

She called for an explanation from Ubos regarding the significant drop in figures.

“The report highlighted the national prevalence of disability at 5.7 percent, a figure we find frivolous, erroneous, and obnoxious. It should be recalled that the 2014 census report placed the total population of persons with disabilities at 12.4 percent, while the Uganda Functional Difficulties Survey report of 2017 put the figure at 16.5 percent,” Ms Kyozira said.

“Any right-thinking Ugandan would expect the total population of persons with disabilities to be above 12.4 percent, not reduced to 5.7 percent as the report suggests. This forecast is made with the many causes of disability, including road accidents and mental health conditions, in mind,” she added.

When contacted, the Ubos Spokesperson, Mr Didacus Okoth, questioned where Nudipu got their figures.

“According to the census report release roadmap, the report with all the information, including the national PWD prevalence rate, will be released in December. Where did they get this information? As far as I know, this data has not been released,” Mr Okoth said.

Nudipu officials stated that the figures came from the Ubos report uploaded on the website, which has since been removed after people questioned the figures for tribes and religions.

Ubos misrepresented the figures for tribes, such as Bagisu, Langi, and Acholi, by using 2014 data for the 2024 census, indicating a decline rather than an increase.

This has since been corrected by Ubos officials, but the report that was launched by President Museveni has been removed from their website.

Mr Isaac Isabirye, the secretary of FPAD-Uganda, suggested that Ubos might have made a similar mistake with the disability data.

"Just like Ubos made a mistake on the number of people in some tribes, it might also have made a mistake with the disability data. We expect the figures to be closer to 20 percent, not 5.7 percent,” Mr Isabirye said.

Ms Kyozira warned that this reduction could lead to fewer resources being allocated to their cause, despite the belief that the population of people with disabilities has grown.

"Ubos needs to justify the reduced disability prevalence since 2014. It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean we refute government preventive measures like immunisation. However, the released report doesn’t provide district-level disability statistics, which would inform our resource mobilisation efforts,” she said.

She insisted that Ubos should revisit its data collection methodologies to account for the challenges faced by people with disabilities, such as underreporting and lack of access to services.

"The statistics on disability should be further analysed to provide a clear national picture to facilitate inclusive planning and budgeting, rehabilitation, and management of disabilities. Ubos should also communicate when they will analyse and release the reviewed statistics," Ms Kyozira added.

Without accurate data, advocates fear that policies to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities may be inadequate, and the government may further cut their already limited budget.

Disability rights activists are now calling on Ubos to provide a detailed explanation for the discrepancies between the 2014 and 2023 figures.

"Inclusive development can only be achieved when the government and its agencies prioritise accurate and reliable data," Ms Kyozira emphasised.