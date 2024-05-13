Census suspended over boundary disputes

The national census has been suspended in part of Palorinya Sub-county where Obongi and Moyo district leaders claim ownership.

The disputed area is partly occupied by refugees from South Sudan, who reside in Palorinya Refugee Settlement.

Mr Faruk Edema, one of the enumerators in Obongi District, said two districts deployed separate teams of enumerators, which created tension and confusion.

“We (enumerators) were arrested and taken to Ramogi Sub-county headquarters for detention by civilians. My body is in pain because of the beating. And now I am fearing for my life because the exercise is not safe,” he said.

One of the locals, who declined to be named for fear of reprisals, said: “We do not know if we will be counted. This confusion brought by politicians with their selfish interests will make us miss services. We are not sure if we will be counted under Obongi or Moyo District.”

The Obongi Resident District Commissioner, Mr Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka, said the affected villages include Kochi Boma and Mureria.

“Guns came out. Agitated people were exchanging blows and others threatening to lynch census officials from Obongi. So, we had to suspend the activity,” he said.

Land and border conflicts, among other issues, have also hindered the ongoing exercise in other parts of West Nile.

The conflicted areas include Apaa land that pits Adjumani against Amuru districts; Waka and Kali, the areas bordering Yumbe and Obongi; and areas of Ocea Parish in Rigbo Sub-county pitting Madi-Okollo aganist Terego district.

Also affected are some villages in Kerwa Sub-county in Yumbe District at the Uganda-South Sudan border, which are claimed by the people on either side of the border.

The Madi-Okollo District Chairperson, Mr Ismail Drabe, said the census enumerators deployed in some villages in Ocea Parish were interrupted by the officials from Terego District claiming that those areas belong to them.

“The people of Terego felt that those places where we are carrying out census belong to them. I don’t know why they stopped them. We are going ahead with census activities in those areas claimed by them with security deployed to guard the enumerators,” he said.

On his part, the MP for Terego East and also State Minister for Urban Planning, Mr Mario Obiga Kania, said: “People should be allowed to be counted in their villages even if there is conflict in those areas. We do not need bloodshed because of the census. It should be peaceful.”

The Chairman of Kerwa Sub-county in Yumbe , Mr Moses Abajo, said five villages in the district are claimed by the people from South Sudan.

“The enumerators are expected to reach those disputed areas today (Sunday) but at the moment, there has been calm at the border since the start of the census activity. Since the deployment of the army at the border due to the continuous tension in the area, it is still calm. I expect no confusion to happen during the census period at the border,” he said.

In Adjumani District, the enumeration exercises in the contested Apaa area kicked off successfully on the second day after failing to start on the first day due to logistical challenges.

The district planner and the officer in-charge of the census, Mr Fred Moini, said: “The enumerators are only faced with challenges of language since that area is being occupied by different people who speak different languages. We have worked with police and the office of the Residents District Commissioner to ensure there is calm in the area.”

The Itirikwa Sub-county chairperson, Mr Jesus Iranya, said the exercise in Mungula Parish is only faced with challenges of transport for the enumerators since the parish is wide and the enumerators may not easily traverse it.