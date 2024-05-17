Census: Ubos names best, worst districts

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) has unveiled the best and worst-performing districts in the ongoing National Housing and Population Census, which ends in three days.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday, the State Minister for Planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, said they have covered 60.2 percent of households since the exercise started on May 10.

He added that Ubos targeted to enumerate 10.47 million households during this year’s census, and they have so far covered 6.3 million.

“By the end of the sixth day of enumeration, 60.2 percent of the targeted households have been covered. The households and persons yet to be enumerated will be counted within the remaining days,” Mr Lugoloobi said.

However, the Executive Director of Ubos, Dr Chris Mukiza, said some districts have performed beyond their expectation and have covered more than 80 percent of the expected households.

He said the top districts include Budaka at 92.4 percent household coverage, Zombo at 86 percent, Butambala at 85.7 percent, Manafwa at 85.4 percent, Kibaale at 82.2 percent, and Agago at 82 percent. Lubirizi, Sheema, Lamwo, and Mpigi are also above 80 percent.

Districts that have above 70 percent household coverage as of yesterday include Amolatar, Butaleja, Bukwo, Bugweri, Iganga, Kalangala, Kaliro, Masindi, Moyo, Tororo, Amuru, Nakasongola, Rukungiri, and Kiboga.

But some districts across the country are still below 50 percent coverage, including Mityana, Greater Mubende, Kassanda, Ssembabule, Terego, Obongi, Abim, Kaabong, Napak, Oyam, and Nwoya.

“We are delighted with the performance so far. We are optimistic that all the targeted population will be enumerated by the end of the exercise,” Mr Mukiza said.

Meanwhile, there are fears that some districts, especially those in the Kampala Metropolitan area, might be unable to finish enumerating all the households in the remaining days after facing some glitches on the first day of the exercise.

Dr Mukiza acknowledged the glitches, which he said were addressed, and the census is now proceeding smoothly.

He added that enumerators in Kampala Metropolitan area did not start on the first day since the majority were not in the system, a challenge he said was rectified.

“We faced some challenges, especially in urban areas. Census did not take off in some areas on the first day after some enumerators failed to sign into the system. Now all of them are in the system, and as we speak, Kampala is above 70 percent coverage,” Dr Mukiza said.

He, however, noted that districts that missed the first day and might fail to complete all the targeted households by May 19 will be given one extra day to complete the exercise.

Mr Lugoloobi revealed that the training allowances and payments for the 63 districts that shared the names of their enumerators have been effected and uploaded on the recruitment portal.

This comes after several census enumerators complained of their allowances, poor network, and faulty gadgets, among others.

“All have received their money directly on their mobile phones as provided. The Local Governments that are yet to submit the names and details of the enumerators and supervisors have been asked to do so immediately to enable Ubos to process the training allowances,” Mr Lugoloobi said.

Ubos officials last week revealed that all enumerators and supervisors were entitled to Shs90,000 as training allowances for nine days.

Enumerators are also entitled to Shs50,000 per day while parish supervisors are entitled to Shs60,000 per day for 10 days of work, translating to a total of Shs500,000 for the Enumerator and Shs600,000 for the entire exercise.

However, the money for the census will be paid to respective enumerators and supervisors after the exercise on May 19.

The National Population and Housing Census 2024 exercise that started on May 10 to 19, is running under the theme, “It matters to be counted”.