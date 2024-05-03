Census: Ugandans to answer 180 questions

Ugandans should prepare to answer as many as 178 questions when the long-awaited census exercise gets underway on Friday, next week.

The day has already been designated a public holiday to enable working citizens, guests and refugees to be at their places of abode where enumerators will find them.

These will include homes, lodges, hotels or apartments where interviewees would have spent the night of May 9, which the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) officially calls Census Night.

What this means is that persons who will be counted will be those in Uganda on or before May 9, which is the date that respondents should use when answering the question on where they spent the night.

The place of abode for those in transit and the homeless will depend on where they spend that index night.

According to the March 2024 National Housing and Population Census (NHPC) Enumerators’ Manual of Instructions and Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI) User Guide, the guiding document for the enumeration, interviewees will, among other things, provide biographical, economic and social information that speak to their welfare.

For instance, households will be asked about economic activities members are involved in, how much they earn and save, how much land and other resources they possess, and access to the government’s poverty alleviation programmes such as Parish Development Model and Emyooga.

Respondents will speak to their literacy rates by answering questions on levels of education attained by members of the household, who of them is out and school-going and where they study.

Enumerators will also count the number of mobile phone handsets and computers in a household, if any, and members’ access to Internet that should help determine mobile phone and Internet penetration in the country.

The census exercise will enable the government ascertain how far social services are from citizens, the means of transportation to the facilities and the quality of services offered.

There are more than a dozen questions on life and death, the latter likely to be emotional as enumerators will seek information on whether a household has lost a member in the year to May 9, their particulars, and the circumstances of the death.

Ubos officials are to collect similar data on births, although the agency told this publication yesterday that babies born on May 10 and onwards, even if within the census period, will not be counted because they would not have been present by the May 9 Census Day.

These questions including on the number of children per woman, officials said, are intended to determine the fertility rates and life expectancy, with the latter currently at 63 years.

It is also to enable planners compute the rate at which men die compared to women, the causes of death in the country so as to generate adult mortality (15-50 or 15-60). They also will seek to establish maternal mortality

Information to be collected on children include vaccination records against killer diseases, age to determine infant mortality rate and the status of their parents – whether deceased or alive, educated or uneducated, poor or wealthy.

Households are to provide information on type of their dwellings, food security or insecurity, energy sources for lighting and cooking, access to water by source as well as sanitary facilities.

President Museveni during the official launch of the National Population and Housing Census 2024 in December 2023. Photo | File

There are 154 questions in the March 2024 NHPC Enumerators’ Manual of Instructions and CAPI to be answered by households, institutions and the homeless, accommodation facilities will respond to eight, communities are to answer half-a-dozen while a select group – bunched in six and 12, will be interviewed jointly in Focus Group Discussions.

The questionnaires and respondents are generally clustered into five categories: households, institutions, homeless, accommodation facilities and communities.

Households are defined in the census document as a person or group of persons who normally eat and live together regardless of their biological relationship.

Institutional questionnaires on the other hand are designed to capture information on persons staying in an institutional arrangement such as schools, hospitals, and religious facilities.

General information on a community in a parish will be gathered using community questionnaires.

Despite the large number of questions, Ms Hellen Namirembe Nviiri, the director of Population and Social Statistics at Ubos, said that enumerators will be able to collect the required information within the census period, running from May 10-19.

“Enumerators are supposed to cover all areas of jurisdictions, we believe in ten days [they] will be able to cover [the entire population of the country]...,” she said.

Ubos, the principal government statistics agency, which is superintending the forthcoming census, is deploying 115,000 enumerators across the country to conduct the exercise.

Among the key questions they will ask is religious affiliation in a country where in past censuses, Catholics, Anglican and Muslims have in descending order constituted the highest numbers.

Now with recognition of Pentecostal as a separate religious affiliation, the statistics may look very different from that gathered a decade ago when the last census was conducted.

Enumerators will ask information about one’s tribe and clan, which data when collated nationally will show the dominant and smallest tribes in the country.

Refugees and foreigners will share details of their nationalities and for the former, information on when and why they left their countries.

The government through the exercise aims to know population distribution by regions, including how long people have lived in particular places to, among others, inform social service planning and provision.

In addition, it seeks to know reasons why Ugandans move from their place of birth to another or others, their general health statuses- and how many are abled differently and the number of citizens with mental illnesses.

Ubos Spokesperson, Mr Didacus Okoth, said Ugandans who would have been outside the country by May 9 will not be counted.

Refugees and immigrants

These will answer questions on nationality, their registration status, name and other particulars, their level of education and current residence in Uganda.

“We are interested in capturing the refugee/asylum status of household members --- whether registered or not. This question is only applicable to non-Ugandans,” the census guide document reads in part.

Institutions

Defined as a place where a group of persons live together but, for some reason or other, do not belong to a household, people living such places will answer questions slightly varied from those in questionnaires administered to households.

The homeless and floating

These have been defined as persons who either have or have no formal places to live in (households or institutions) and are generally transient. They may have spent the Census Night at hotels, airports, markets and on buses and, in the cases of the homeless, on streets, disused vehicles and public parts.

Accommodation facilities

Ubos has listed these to include motels, town hotels, vacation hotels, lodges/resorts, guest houses, tented camps, bed lodgings, and hostels/dormitories.

They will name, among others, the number of single, double and twin rooms in their premises, the number of employees and range of services offered.

They will provide details of each guest including name, sex and date of birth. Long-term guests will be recorded.

Communities

Between six and 12 individuals in a parish will, in questionnaires to be administered by the Ubos parish supervisors, be asked about accessibility to financial, education, health, and manufacturing services in the parish in what proponents expect to provide an insights into the local community’s welfare.