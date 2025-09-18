Centenary bank branch manager, teller set free after refund of client's stolen Shs10m 

The Branch Manager of Centenary Bank’s Mapeera House in Kampala and a teller narrowly escaped prison after they refunded money stolen from a client's account, prompting the withdrawal of criminal charges against them.

Mr Barnabas Ssekasi, 40, the branch manager and Ms Sylvia Namuwawu, 37, a teller, appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi, on charges of theft contrary to Sections 237(1) and 244 of the Penal Code Act.

They denied the charges.

Prosecution led by state attorney Allan Muchuguzi told the court that the accused had been indicted for allegedly stealing Shs10.3 million belonging to Maldes Advocates on June 10, 2025, at Centenary Bank’s Mapeera branch in Kampala.

“The complainants have since entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Centenary Bank, which refunded the disputed funds. They are no longer interested in pursuing this matter,” Mr Muchuguzi submitted.

Court records show that the law firm, represented by Bernard Mutyaba, initially complained to police, leading to the arrest and charge of the two employees.

But a settlement was later reached in which Centenary Bank paid Shs12 million to cover both the stolen sum and additional costs incurred by the complainants in prosecuting the matter.

An agreement dated September 2025, read before the court and signed by representatives of both the law firm and Centenary Bank stated that the payment extinguishes all the First Party’s claims and discharges all obligations that the two accused employees had in respect of the Criminal Case.

“This case is hereby withdrawn after the parties have agreed. The suspects are hereby discharged unless you are held on other charges,” Chief Magistrate Kayizzi rule after confirming the settlement.

The state had told court that the duo and others still at large conspired to steal Shs10,300, 000 from the law firm’s account.

With the agreement now recorded, the case has been formally struck off the court roll. The complainants’ lawyer confirmed that no further action will be pursued against the bank employees.

The development underscores the role of corporate accountability, with Centenary Bank stepping in to settle the claims against its staff, ensuring its employees walked free from what could have been a lengthy legal battle and possible imprisonment.



