Centenary Bank employee perishes in Pallisa road accident

At least one Centenary Bank employee has been confirmed dead and three seriously injured in separate weekend road accidents along Pallisa-Kamonkoli and Pallisa-Kumi roads, bringing the total number of people who have perished in less than two months to 16.

According to police, the first accident occurred along Pallisa-Kamonkoli where a vehicle Reg No UAX 787G overturned and killed 36-year-old Wycliff Waiswa, a teller at centenary Bank.

The deceased from the accident that occurred at about 6:40pm at Amusiat was a resident of Pallisa Town, North Bukedi region police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso informed.

The other passenger, a one Rose Nagudi and a resident of Nkoma Northern City division, Mbale City was rushed to Pallisa general hospital in critical condition while the badly damaged vehicle was towed to police for investigations.

“Mr Waiswa’s body is still at Pallisa hospital pending postmortem while the seriously injured victims are undergoing treatment at the facility,” ASP Alaso told Daily Monitor.

Another accident

In the other Pallisa-Kumi Road accident, a Gateway passenger bus REG No UAK 881C knocked and left one motorcycle rider and her female passenger seriously injured.

By press time, police only identified the passenger as Sylivia Nabulega, 30, a resident of Butaleja District.

“The duo were rushed to Pallisa General Hospital. Both the Bus and the motorcycle have been parked at Pallisa Station pending inspection,” ASP Alaso noted.

Bukedi region traffic police reports indicate that about 16 people have perished in 9 fatal accidents and more than 34 survived with injuries from August-October, 2021.

“We have intensified our traffic operations as we head towards the festive season and we shall penalize and punish anyone found in violation of traffic rules and regulations,” ASP Alaso warned.

She highlighted that all these accidents were recorded on the Mbale-Tirinyi highway.

Pallisa-Kamonkoli Road for the last three months registered one minor and two serious accidents while Pallisa-Kumi Road accounts for two fatal, 1 minor and three serious accidents during the same period.