Central, West top National Mathematics Quiz

The central region has been declared the winner of the National Mathematics Quiz, with the western region coming second.

The contest, organised by the Uganda Mathematical Society, was held at Makerere University at the weekend.

The publicity secretary of Uganda Mathematics Society, Mr James Ssemaganda, said the central region scored 95 points followed by western with 92 points while eastern came third with 90. Northern region became the fourth with 80 points and Karamoja the fifth with 70 points.

A pupil of Bishop Asili Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Claire Michelle Kihembo, was among the standout performers in the contest.

Kihembo, 13, a Primary Seven candidate, was among the 648 pupils from all schools across the country who reached the final phase of the contest organised by the Uganda Mathematical Society with support from the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda.

Mr Ssemaganda said the reason for organising such contests is to identify the future scientists at an early age and to remind Maths teachers on new methods of teachings.

He added that the identified future mathematicians will represent Uganda in the Pan African Mathematics Olympian (Pamo) and International Mathematics Olympiad (Imo).

The head teacher of Bishop Asili Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Rev Sr Margret Tusiime, said Kihembo’s excellent performance in the competition was not a surprise to them because she has been an excellent performer from Primary Five.

Kihembo attributed her performance to support from her parents, Mr Pius Nahabwe Karanzi and Ms Christine Nahabwe, teachers and God. She said her dream is to become a surgeon in future. Mr Henry Ayebazibwe, the head of Mathematics at the school, said when they started participating in the regional Maths contest in March, they started with 117 pupils from various schools.

He said 72 qualified for paper two hence Kihembo emerged the best in Western Uganda after various schools were kicked out