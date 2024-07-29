CFOs urged to prioritise continuous professional development

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has emphasised the importance of continuous professional development for Chief Finance Officers (CFOs) to stay updated with the latest best practices and techniques.

Continuous professional development is gaining new skills through continuing education and career training after entering the workforce (in employment). This can include taking classes or workshops, attending professional or industry conferences, earning a certificate to expand your knowledge in your chosen field.

"Continuous professional development is very significant for CFOs to learn new techniques in assessing and evaluating strategic options and identifying imaginative opportunities to improve performance and position," said Ms Charlotte E. Kukunda, Country Manager for ACCA Uganda, on Monday.

ACCA advises CFOs to engage in regular training to enhance their skills, leading to more accurate and reliable information, better decision making, and greater efficiency in their work.

Ms Kukunda noted that continuous professional development improves professional productivity, motivation, engagement, and overall performance.

In partnership with Deloitte, ACCA Uganda has been conducting CFO awards since 2017, recognizing excellence in financial management. The 2024 award theme is "Pushing Boundaries: Exploring the Growth Mindset," with nominations starting on October 29 and the award ceremony on October 17, 2024.

Mr Joseph Ssekabira, Associate Director, Risk Advisory Deloitte Uganda, highlighted the impact of the CFO awards in creating a platform for engagement and recognizing the changing role of CFOs.

Mr Peter Ssenyenge, CFO of Post Bank Uganda Limited, emphasized that CFOs must understand the business, add value, and help grow the company.