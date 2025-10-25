Challenges PWDs go through to access healthcare services

Ms Myleen Kyomuhendo, 45, was born normal until 2007 when she was involved in a road accident affecting her spinal cord, which led her to start using a wheelchair

Following her injury, she recalls being depressed for two years and her father creating a self-contained room for her, knowing that she would never live her life and get married.

"I cried for two years," she said. "But after that, I knew I had to start all over again with my life the way I was. I sought knowledge so that I can impact society."

Now, Kyomuhendo is a team leader for the She-Cranes on Wheels and recently won a silver medal in the East Africa Games in Nairobi.

However, her visit to Mulago Hospital earlier this year highlighted the challenges PWDs face accessing healthcare.

"The building where I had to get my treatment was two floors with all having small doors which couldn't support me and my wheelchair. I tried all of them, I felt so bad because I couldn't hold my bladder since it was greatly affected," Kyomuhendo said.

She stresses the need for inclusivity in building design and access to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) for PWDs.

"Policies are there, but some things can't wait," she said. "When we did a review of the implementation of HIV to persons with disabilities, it was clear that nothing was shared with PWDs. This leaves a gap since it will continue spreading among them."

Kyomuhendo highlights the lack of information available to PWDs about diseases like HIV, including prevention and treatment.

She also notes that stigma is more pronounced in government hospitals than private ones, with PWDs often facing intrusive questioning.

Robert Mukwangu, Executive Director of the Uganda National Association of the Deaf (UNAD), called for government support, including free mobility services for those affected by accidents.

"Why would wheelchairs be heavily taxed by the Uganda Revenue Authority? Why are they not freely given?" Mukwangu questioned.

Dr. Irene Mwenyango, Assistant Commissioner for Adolescents at the Health Ministry, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to improving healthcare for PWDs.

"The health ministry aims at ensuring that PWDs receive quality healthcare services, including SRHR services without facing barriers or stigma," Mwenyango said.

Charles Tumwesigye of TAHI Uganda noted persistent stigma hinders PWDs' empowerment and that existing laws often remain unimplemented.



