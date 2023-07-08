Chameleone under close doctors' watch in US - media manager

The latest information coming from the United States indicates that Ugandan legendary musician Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone is still being monitored by medical personnel to ensure that he gets back to his feet.

The news about Jose Chameleone's sickness went viral a few days ago but was later confirmed by his father Mr Gerald Mayanja who said the musician was seriously ill and hospitalised after experiencing stomach complications for a number of weeks. The music icon also had reportedly to undergo an operation that was said to be successful according to information gathered.

Speaking about the musician's current condition, his Media and Communications manager, Mr Stuart Kagoro said: "While Jose Chameleone appreciates your concern over the days following his recent hospital visit in the States, he also reassures you all he will be back stronger and healthier."

"Chameleone is under close doctors' watch and is doing everything in his might to get back to work as soon as he can. Keep strong and hope for the best," he added.

A number of artistes and the fans have been sending get well messages and prayers to the former Kampala mayoral aspirant.