Champion of the poor: Fort Portal Diocese pays tribute to Pope Francis

The Fort Portal Diocese gathered solemnly at Virika Cathedral on Tuesday to offer prayers for the late Pope Francis' soul.

The atmosphere was reverent as clergy and faithful joined in remembrance, reflecting on the beloved pontiff's legacy.

Bishop Robert K. Muhiirwa of the Fort Portal Catholic Diocese led a solemn requiem Mass, praising Pope Francis's legacy of deep compassion for the poor and elderly.

"Pope Francis made significant contributions to the Catholic Church and the world at large," Bishop Muhiirwa said. "One of his most outstanding qualities was his love for the poor. He designated the penultimate Sunday before Christ the King Sunday as the World Day of the Poor, urging all Christians to express love and compassion to those in need."

The Bishop noted that Pope Francis championed the dignity of the elderly and grandparents, establishing the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, celebrated every year in the last week of July around the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus.

"He consistently reminded us of the importance of caring for the elderly, especially during the final Sunday of July," he added.

Bishop Muhiirwa also recalled Pope Francis's declaration of the Year of Mercy in 2016, urging the faithful to reflect on God's mercy and to emulate the compassion shown in the parable of the prodigal son. Additionally, he mentioned the Jubilee Year declared in 2024, which the global Catholic Church is celebrating in 2025 under the theme 'Pilgrims of Hope.'

"Through this theme, he emphasized that all people are pilgrims on Earth and must journey together in faith, love, and resilience despite life's many challenges," he said.

"We must emulate and carry forward his legacy," Bishop Muhiirwa emphasized. "While on Earth, he worked not for praise, but to uphold the values of justice, love, and mercy."

Mr Joseph Mugenyi Ateenyi, a Christian at Virika Parish, recalled the Pope's visit to Uganda in 2015, where his message centered on the poor, the vulnerable, and children. "When Pope Francis visited Uganda in 2015, his teachings focused on the poor, the helpless, and children," he said. "That's why he chose the name 'Francis' after Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor and those who cannot help themselves."

"We have lost a pillar," Mr. Ateenyi added, expressing the pain of the Catholic community. "We are in deep pain to see someone who loved the poor pass on. We pray that God grants him eternal life."

Fr. Frederick Douglas Waako reflected on the late Pope's pontificate, centered on humility, simplicity, and radical care for the marginalized. "Pope Francis stepped beyond the Vatican walls with the urgency of a pastor who wanted to meet people where they were—washing the feet of prisoners, embracing refugees, and reminding the world that reality is greater than ideas," he said.

The priest highlighted the Pope's commitment to synodality—a Church that listens, walks with others, and refrains from judgment. He also noted the late Pope's gestures, such as shedding tears during prayers for peace in Ukraine and kissing the feet of South Sudan's rival leaders, President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, pleading with them to end the war.

"His was a pontificate shaped not by grandeur but by gestures," Fr. Waako said. "From his spontaneous interactions with crowds in the papal mobile to standing alone in an empty St. Peter's Square during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Francis brought the Gospel to life."