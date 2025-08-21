Change of Bamasaba Cultural Institution name sparks rift

In May 2025, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development gazetted the change of name of the Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Institution to Bukuka Bwa Bugisu. The move has left many disgruntled, sparking protests and raising questions about the motive behind it. The Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Institution was formed in 2010 to unite the descendants of Masaba, who live on the slopes of Mount Elgon and its vicinity. The community occupies the districts of Sironko, Bulambuli, Mbale District, Mbale City, Manafa, Namisindwa and Bududa, extending into western Kenya in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia, where people of Bagisu descent also reside.

Since this was a new system of administration among the locals in the Bugisu Sub-region, it was agreed that leadership would be rotational. The cultural head, referred to as Umukuka in Lumasaba, was to be chosen from the clans of the three sons of Masaba: Wanale, Mwambu, and Mubuya. According to Bagisu history, Masaba’s son Wanale settled in Mbale District and City, Mwambu in Sironko and Bulambuli, while Mubuya occupied Manafa, Bududa and Namisindwa.

Mr Joseph Weyusya Masafu, an elder and one of the initiators of the Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Institution in 2010, said the new name deviates from the original identity of the Bamasaba and confines the institution to Uganda, effectively isolating their brothers and sisters in Kenya.

“The Inzu Ya Masaba constitution was crafted by some of the finest brains in Bugisu at that time, including Chief Justice George Masika, Dan Nabudele, Prof Timothy Wangusa and other elders of high repute. But some people with no clear track record of service came and changed the name without following proper structures,” Mr Weyusya said. Mr Weyusya, who previously chaired the Imbalu Organising Committee before resigning, accused his former boss, Umukuka III Mike Jude Mudoma, of being more interested in privileges than in the development of the Bamasaba. He expressed fears that Mr Mudoma might declare himself life king of Bugisu. “We have tried to seek accountability and a proper explanation from Umukuka III about the changes. But even in court, he has always said he is not king of Inzu Ya Masaba but of Bukuka Bwa Bugisu. This leaves us worried because it looks like he is preparing to declare himself king for life,” he said.

Mr Weyusya insisted that the original constitution of Inzu Ya Masaba reflected the views of elders and cultural enthusiasts from across Masaba land. He faulted Umukuka III for taking such a decision “without proper structures and consultation with the Bamasaba.” “Bagisu is a nickname, originating from the word Ingisu, which referred to a cow stolen from the Kalenjin people. We cannot allow ourselves to be defined by a nickname,” he said. Historical accounts suggest the Bamasaba migrated to the Mount Elgon area in the 16th century from the eastern plains. They are also believed to be related to the Bukusu, a sub-group of the Luhya people in Kenya. When Inzu Ya Masaba was inaugurated in 2010, the late Wilson Weyasa Wamimbi from the Wanale Clan was elected as Umukuka.

He reigned from 2010 to 2015, handing over to the late Sir Bob Mushikori, who served a five-year rotational term until 2020. Mushikori passed away in 2021, plunging the institution into paralysis as wrangles over leadership ensued, until Mudoma was gazetted as Umukuka III in August 2023. Since his gazettement, Mudoma has made changes at the institution. Some, however, have drawn criticism from elders, including his failure to establish the General Assembly.

Mr Steven Masika, the institution’s spokesperson, defended the decision, saying the change of name was both legal and necessary.

“We identify ourselves as Bamasaba, but legally we are Bagisu. That’s why we are aligning our cultural institution with the Uganda Constitution, which recognises us as Bagisu, not Bamasaba. The Gender ministry made a corrigendum (a thing to be corrected, typically an error in a printed book),” he said. Mr Masika further argued that Inzu Ya Masaba was initially registered by a few individuals with selfish interests, leaving the institution ineligible for privileges accorded to cultural institutions. “Inzu Ya Masaba was just an association. It was registered outside the law and did not follow the provisions of the Cultural Institutions Act under the 1995 Constitution. But we thank the old men who came up with the idea that eventually became Bukuka Bwa Bugisu,” he said. Some locals, however, fear that Umukuka Mudoma intends to install himself as the lifetime king and make the position hereditary, a claim Mr Masika dismisses as a misinterpretation of the law.

“When you read the Cultural Leaders Act, it says the cultural institution will endure forever. This means that when the Umukuka passes on, the institution continues,” Mr Masika told Daily Monitor.

Mr Mathias Nabutele, a former delegate in Inzu Ya Masaba, revealed that he has started collecting one million signatures from natives in both Kenya and Uganda to censure Mudoma’s decision. Mr Davis Wakane, another elder, argued that renaming the cultural institution to Bugisu alienates other clans from Mbale, Manafa, Bududa and Namisindwa. “We settled for Bamasaba because it means we are children of Masaba, our great ancestor. We are not Bagisu,” Mr Wakane said.

He further said Mwambu clans associate themselves with the Bugisu name because they trace it back to Mwambu, who once retrieved their stolen cow from the Kalenjin. Mr Wakane, who now chairs the opposing faction dubbed the Inzu Ya Masaba Rescue Committee, denied allegations that they had registered the cultural institution as a limited company to benefit a select few. “Companies are registered by URSB, which was never the case with Inzu Ya Masaba. We had some of the best legal brains,” he said.

Elder Darlington Sakwa said the current Umukuka might be seeking to crown himself the life king of Bugisu. “He has disregarded all structures and taken over the institution by decree – no constitution. Whoever challenges him [in office] is sacked,” Mr Sakwa said. Umukuka Mudoma has, however, vehemently denied the allegations.

GOVERNMENT POSITION

The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, said the changes were guided by the Solicitor General, referring our reporter to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Aggrey David Kibenge, for details. “It was guidance from the Solicitor General. But you can call Mr Kibenge, the PS, to explain further,” she said.

Mr Kibenge said the Attorney General (AG) had advised them to amend the institution’s status, since the former registration as a company limited by guarantee was irregular. “We were guided by the AG to amend because the Umukuka is supposed to lead a geographical area, not a company, as was the case with the former institution,” he said.



