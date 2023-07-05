Change of design to delay Katonga Bridge works

Motorists using the Kampala-Masaka highway will have to wait a little longer to see a new bridge at River Katonga in Mpigi District due to changes in the design, Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has announced.

According to Gen Wamala, construction of a new permanent bridge at River Katonga will take more time than anticipated to enable the contractor, China Communications Company Ltd (CCCC) do a “thorough job.”

Earlier, the government had promised that construction of a raised permanent pre-stressed concrete bridge would take a year and some few months.

“There was a change in the design of the bridge, which has caused a delay in the ongoing works at Katonga. After coming up with a new design, that is when we will discuss with the contractor how much money the project will cost and the duration of the contract,” the minister said in an interview on Sunday.

Currently, a section of the bridge is used by only light vehicles .

Heavy cargo lorries, trailers and buses are still using the diversion route through the districts of Butambala, Gomba Sembabule, Bukomansimbi and Kalungu to connect to Masaka.

Last month, CCCC embarked on erecting a temporary steel bridge at River Katonga, which can be used by all vehicles. However, work is moving at a snail’s pace.

Gen Wamala appealed to motorists to bear with the situation and allow the contractor time to do a good work.

“I ask our people to be patient because we want a bridge which will withstand disasters even if the river floods again,” he said.

At the upstream of River Katonga where culverts were washed away cutting off Villa Maria –Kabulasoke Road which connects the districts of Kalungu and Gomba, Gen Wamala, said restoration works will also delay until the water level subsides.

On May 13, the floods damaged the culverts over River Katonga paralysing transport between Kalungu and Gomba.

Currently, motorists from Kalungu connecting to Gomba use the Sembabule –Kisozi-Kifampa Road or Masaka-Kampala Road and branch off from Kayambwe in Mpigi District ,which makes the journey longer by 120 km and 95km respectively.

Local leaders from both districts recently improvised and put two wooden canoes which help travellers to cross to either side of the river after paying between Shs5,000 and Shs10,000.

“The water level is still high and we cannot do anything now. When the situation normalises, new culverts will be put and traffic restored,” the minister said.

