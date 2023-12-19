Chaos as anti-Mubajje protesters storm Mbarara mosque

Prayers at Abubakar Mosque Tuesday afternoon turned chaotic after a group of Muslims started protesting against the leadership of Sheikh Ramathan Mubajje over alleged mismanagement of Islamic properties.

Midway prayers, protesters stormed the mosque which headquarters the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) offices for Mbarara City.

Demonstrators said “this came after learning that there was a pro-Sheikh Mubajje group soliciting signatures among the Muslim community in Mbarara City to show support and solidarity with the embattled cleric.”

“We have learnt that there is a group of Muslims from Kampala. We can’t allow this. They have almost sold everything we used to own,” claimed Ssempira Kakuuri.

Suleiman Mbaziira, another demonstrator said the Muslim leadership has betrayed them.

“…and now they want to manipulate the local communities to show sympathy and support for them,” he added.

Abubakar Mosque Imam Sheikh Abdul Fattah Ishaq condemned demonstrations inside the mosque.

“I was still giving my sermon when a group of our colleagues rose in the congregation and started demonstrating. This is the betrayal of our faith because we have structures where we can address our concerns but not disrupting prayers,” Sheikh Ishaq told Monitor.

Mbarara City Khadhi Sheikh Abdullah Mukwaya described the group as “opportunists.”

“These people who demonstrated inside the mosque are just selfish. The issues they are demonstrating about are in court and not in Mbarara but Kampala. For us we are under UMSC and it has a constitution. Whatever decision is taken has to be in line with our constitution,” Sheikh Mukwaya emphasized.

The group that demonstrated for over 30 minutes later went away claiming the message has been made public and clear.