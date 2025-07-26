Chaos, controversy mar Kabale NRM party elections

The Kabale LCV NRM party election held this Thursday was marred by chaos and conflicts stemming from disputes among supporters of incumbent district chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija and Denis Nzeirwe regarding voter eligibility.

Several villages across multiple polling stations in Kamuganguzi, Katuna town council, and Kabale municipality did not participate in the voting due to allegations of electoral irregularities.

Nshangabasheija, who lost to Denis Nzeirwe, raised concerns about voter numbers exceeding those on the official register and the presence of students at the polls.

"I request that you thoroughly investigate the results village by village, as the data I have observed does not align with the official counts. If you are not satisfied with the results, please file a complaint, and we will gladly consider it. It is important to me to maintain the integrity of this process," she said.

Ainebyona annulled the results in Rwabakata village, where 1,178 voters reportedly cast ballots, far exceeding the registered voter count of 377.

"I have cancelled the election conducted in Rwabakata village where the number of voters exceed the registered count, and I am aware that in the entire district, only two polling stations in Rushoroza and Rugarama have more than 1,000 voters," Ainebyona noted.

Nzeirwe Denis, the winner, encouraged Nshangabasheija to collaborate with him to advance NRM party unity. Catherine Ndamira Atwakile, the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament for Kabale district, who lost to Enid Origumusiriza, raised similar concerns about underage voting and student involvement. She reported instances of voter intimidation.

In Kisoro district, Bikimbiri County Member of Parliament Eddy Kwizera Wagahungu rejected the election results, citing irregularities and submitted a formal petition to the NRM secretariat. "During the voting exercise, the registers were not utilized in several villages. Additionally, underage individuals voted, and there were deceased or non-existent people on the voter rolls," he claimed.

The controversy surrounding the NRM party elections highlights concerns about electoral integrity and the potential risks associated with lining up behind candidates, which may lead to double voting and other irregularities.



