Chaos erupts in Mukono youth elections as NUP candidates are barred

A chaotic scene unfolded during the youth elections in Mukono Municipality as candidates and supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) were barred from participating in the exercise.

The party's supporters were roughed up and intimidated by hired goons on Monday, who manned the entrance to the army barracks where the elections were conducted.

Trouble started when the venue for the elections was suddenly changed from Mukono Municipal offices to the army barracks at the youth centre.

This move, sources say, allowed the new district National Resistance Movement chairperson, Hajji Haruna Semakula, to mobilise goons who prevented NUP delegates, including candidates, from accessing the venue.

The media was also not spared, as the goons blocked journalists from entering the barracks to cover the event. Marvin Ssaava, the NUP candidate for the Mukono municipal youth chairperson seat, was reportedly blocked by the Officer in Charge of Operations at Mukono Central Police Station, Juma Sabira, from accessing the polling venue and handed over to the goons.

Witnesses described a disturbing scene where Ssaava was beaten and thrown out of the venue. "The man was handled like he was not a candidate, they threw him out with punches and kicks," one of the onlookers said.

Meanwhile, the election presiding officer, Mr Robert Sekirya, announced Edwin Kavuma as unopposed for the municipal youth chairperson seat, sparking outrage from the opposition.

Mukono Municipality legislator, Ms. Betty Nambooze, and Robert Peter Kabanda, the NUP focal person for Mabira stretch, stormed the electoral commission offices, only to be followed by the goons who barred them from entering.

However, a closed meeting was later arranged by the returning officer, Mr Mark Muganzi, from which Ms Nambooze briefed the press, saying they were advised to make a formal complaint as they await a report from the presiding officer.

"We have been able to meet the returning officer who only advised us to file a formal complaint as he waits for the report from his officer," a visibly disappointed Nambooze said.

She warned the ruling party against forwarding their members to participate in the upcoming district youth elections, saying this will push them to react.

The Mukono Municipal Youth Electoral College comprises 81 delegates from the two divisions of Mukono Central and Goma Division.



