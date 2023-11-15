Chaos follows SIM card switch-offs





Mobile telephone operators in Uganda have taken thousands of subscribers who did not validate SIM cards off their networks following the lapse on Monday of a government issued deadline.

The decision means affected customers are unable to make or receive direct phone calls, send and receive messages or access Internet, making them unable to access social media and emails and related services on the go.

In addition, according to industry leaders and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), the sector regulator, disconnected subscribers cannot deposit, withdraw, send and or receive mobile money.

Mobile money is a mainstay for economic transactions in Uganda, accelerating financial inclusion particularly of villagers and low-income groups, with the Bank of Uganda reporting that in the past year to June 2023, total cash transactions on the platform grossed Shs191 trillion, up from Shs156 trillion a year ago.

The platform, according to the central bank, is used by subscribers to make payment of school fees, utility bills, ordering food and vehicle hires, paying rent and clearing medical bills or tourism reservations.

Individuals taken off by telecoms are unable also to conduct mobile wallet-to-bank transactions and vice versa.

In addition, officials said companies and businesses using payway machines without validated SIM cards said they were stuck in transferring cash to facilitate staff and or pay wages/salaries.

Law and orders

Telecom operators yesterday said they understood the frustrations experienced by their affected customers, but they like the subscribers needed to act according to the law and orders by the Security ministry.

“All the telecom operators have complied with the directives [to switch off. But for now I don’t have the figures of the number of people who have been affected,” said UCC’s Rebecca Mukite.

Preliminary information on the number of disconnected subscribers, she noted, is expected today.

The verification of SIM cards on the orders of the government first began in 2018 for security reasons following a spate in the year of the gunning down of notable citizens, among them the then Arua Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Abiriga.

President Museveni and other security officials said the outlaws planned and coordinated the killings using unregistered Sim cards, making it difficult to trace and catch them.

Subsequently, the government ordered telecom companies to re-register their subscribers afresh using National Identity (ID) card issued by the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA).

Accessing the national ID required applicants to provide biographical and biometric information, including names of parents and village of birth, enabling the state to collect as much information as possible to map out details of a mobile phone user.

Some people, however, beat the system and accessed SIM cards without IDs or registered their lines using particulars of other people.

A Subscriber Identity Module card, commonly called SIM card, is an “integrated circuit intended to securely store … mobile subscriber identity number and its related key, which are used to identify and authenticate subscribers on mobile telephony services”, according to Wikipedia.

A previous deadline to re-register the cards lapsed and a number of subscribers were disconnected, before being recorded.

Investigators, however, discovered afterwards that some of the SIM cards in mobile handsets recovered from crime scenes were unregistered or registered using pseudonyms or identities of other persons.

This prompted the Ministry of Security to issue new regulations in May 2022 requiring subscribers to present themselves in person at the telecom service centres for revalidation of their particulars, including capture of digital photos and thumbprints.

It is the deadline for this renewed verification which passed on Monday, this week, catching subscribers UCC estimated to number 350,000 in the red zone.

Their lines were knocked off networks at the stroke of midnight on Sunday night.

Among those affected was Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) spokesman, Mr Simon Kasyate, who last evening told this newspaper that the disconnection of his line was in error and took him by surprise since he had dutifully verified it in the past.

He said he discovered during a fact-finding and complaint lodging visit to the headquarters of Mobile Telecommunications Company, MTN, that an entry of an earlier expiry date had been entered on his ID particulars, meaning it had expired by Sunday night whereas not.

“MTN expedited the process to reconnect me, but I think the disconnections took place in a manner that they affected many more of otherwise compliant subscribers,” said Mr Kasyate, an MTN customer since 1999.

But not many were lucky or with a name recognition like him, among them subscribers in the Diaspora who could not present themselves physically to re-verify their SIM cards, stalling their reconnections.

Among those affected phone users, who turned up at service centres, were staff of telecom companies.

Blocked

Mr David Birungi, the spokesman of Airtel, and MTN spokesperson Rhona Arinaitwe told this newspaper yesterday that they have blocked the unverified SIM cards.

“Yes, we did,” Mr Birungi said.

Mr Birungi said they will not release the number of SIM cards that they have switched off, but he said they are “few”.

Insiders said the telecoms were reluctant to initially comply because taking subscribers off their networks immediately triggers loss of business in airtime and date sales and charges on mobile money transactions.

Neither the government now the telecom companies provided opportunity for Ugandans living, travelling or studying abroad to physically register and validate their SIM cards at overseas diplomatic missions.

Mr Birungi said they understand the challenges, but can’t bend the laws.

“The law says that you present yourself at the station. They have to follow the law,” Mr Birungi said, adding that when the government advises on how the deal with those in the Diaspora, they would respond accordingly.

Ms Arinaitwe of MTN said their blocked subscribers will have their cards unblocked once they re-verify their SIM cards, adding that the government gave sufficient time during which their clients abroad could have travelled home to, among others, validate their SIM cards.

She urged those who have been affected to go to their service centres to register so that they can resume communicating flawlessly.

Asked about the affected customers who have money held in the mobile money accounts, Ms Arinaitwe said they can go to their service centres and get their money back before the nine months from the date they were switched off elapse.

“If the account doesn’t make any transaction for nine months, it is deactivated and the money is sent to the central bank. The affected person then has to apply to the central bank to get it,” she said.

UCC’s Mukite said there are engagements underway to handle unique cases like those who have lost National Identity cards or those who are unable to appear physically, especially those in the diaspora.

“We thought it was going to be possible [to verify sim cards of those in the Diaspora]. However, we didn’t get clearance from the minister of Security. You know the regulation come from the ministry of security. We are just enforcing it,” Ms Mukite said.

This newspaper understands that consultations are ongoing among various stakeholders to find a win-win solution where failure to re-register was not the fault of the subscribers.

Ms Mukite said the alternative available for the affected persons is to transfer the money from the blocked SIM card money wallet to another which is registered after visiting the service centres of the telecom operators.

Several telecom subscribers said they failed to register their SIM cards since they didn’t have national ID cards because the process of getting one, especially in the rural areas, is cumbersome.



Many applicants have taken months, and for other years, struggling to get the identification document issued by NIRA.

Ms Mukite said they agreed on options for those without ID cards challenges to be able to register for SIM cards.

“If the issue is a lost ID card, go to NIRA offices and get a confirmation letter that you are registered. Initially, there was provision of getting it online, but many applicants abused it and it was stopped. Now, NIRA will send a letter to the telecom operators that you will find while registering at the telecom service centres,” she said.