Chapter Four holds breath as court rules on its fate

Mr Nicholas Opiyo, the head of Chapter Four, a civil rights group (2nd left), at Nakawa court in Kampala after his arrest last year. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Anthony Wesaka

  • Chapter Four is accused of operating in “non-compliance” with the law.

The High Court in Kampala will on Friday pass its ruling on the continued closure of Chapter Four by government.
The ruling is expected to be delivered by the head of the Civil Division, Justice Musa Ssekaana, by e-mail.
The outcome will either have the indefinite suspension of operations of Chapter Four lifted  or upheld.

