Charcoal burners evicted from Bugoma forest to pave way for sugarcane growing

Charcoal burners operating in Bugoma Forest Reserve in Kikuube District have finally agreed to vacate the area to pave way for sugarcane growing.

Hoima Sugar Limited will grow sugarcane on 22 square miles.

The district authorities have had several engagements with the burners to vacate in vain.

The Kikuube District authorities, led by the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Amlan Tumusiime, said Hoima Sugar Limited sent them a letter asking authorities to expedite the process of evicting the charcoal burners.

“We had to move fast and ensure that they leave the area,” he said.

Mr Tumusiime said some businessmen requested for more time to sell off the ready charcoal.

Mr Apollo Bataringaya, one of the charcoal burners, said they were given short notice to vacate.

Mr Francis Kazini, the Member of Parliament representing Buhaguzi County, said authorities should give ample time to people who have planted their crops to first harvest before being chased away.

Background

Last year in May, the High Court in Kampala dismissed a case in which environmentalists challenged National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) approval of sugarcane growing on part of the disputed Bugoma Central Forest reserve in Kikuube District.

ALSO READ: Bugoma forest case hits snag as judge quits

In 2019, National Forestry Authority dragged Hoima Sugar to court accusing them of encroaching on the 22 square miles of Bugoma forest for sugarcane growing but court ruled in favour of Hoima Sugar.

Also the three civil society organisations had sued Nema and Hoima Sugar challenging the Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) certificate issued to Hoima Sugar Ltd for sugarcane growing.

The environmentalists had cited alleged failure of the environment watchdog to comply with the requisite legal standards.

They also argued that ESIA certificate issued by Nema to Hoima Sugar Ltd had procedural irregularities.

However, the court ruled that Nema sent a copy of the ESIA certificate to National Forestry Authority and other stakeholders, who made comments about the project and which comments were addressed before the approval of the project.