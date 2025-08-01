Charcoal burning depleting trees, Kibuku leaders say

As the morning mist rises over the once lush green Kibuku District in eastern Uganda, the sound of axes echoes through the air.

Across most of the villages in Kibuku, trees that have stood for generations now lie in piles –cut, burnt, and transformed into charcoal.

Charcoal, the most accessible source of cooking fuel for thousands of families in Uganda, has become both a lifeline and a curse. “It’s eating up trees at an alarming rate. For the locals who depend on it for income, it’s a matter of survival,” Mr Ivan Wampula, the Tirinyi LC3 chairperson, told Monitor on Monday.

Mr James Nalyoki, one of the charcoal makers in Nabiswa Sub-county, said: “I have five children. There are no jobs here. Cutting trees is the only way I can feed my family.” Mr Nalyoki points to a smoking mound charcoal kiln covered in mud and leaves.

Beneath it are logs from large trees he felled three days ago. It will burn slowly for a week, turning into the black gold that fuels not only cooking stoves in Kibuku, but also towns as far away as Mbale, Budaka, Pallisa, and Butaleja.

A sack of charcoal fetches around Shs75,000, a lucrative return in an area where several residents live on less than $1 (about Shs 3,566) a day. The per capita gross domestic product (GDP) stands at $135 (Shs481,405) per annum, whereas the national GDP stands at $1,263 (Shs 4,503,807) per annum. But the district, which once boasted vast woodlands, now has a landscape rapidly turning bare as a result of massive tree cutting for making charcoal.

The indigenous trees like Mvule, Musizi have been widely wiped out. The National Forestry Authority (NFA) estimates that about 90,000 hectares of forest cover are lost annually –Kibuku is no exception.

Mr Emma Mukula, the district forest officer, said charcoal burning has taken an unprecedented upward trend in Kibuku, thus threatening the tree cover.

“The activity of cutting down trees for charcoal burning is on the increase and on a large scale. This is likely to worsen the situation if the practice is not arrested,” Mr Mukula explained.

He added: “Every tree, be it fruits like mangoes, jack fruits, or avocado, has been cleared for charcoal burning. Most tree species face extinction because of this activity. This is mainly attributed to the prevailing high poverty.” Mr Mukula also explained that some trees are being cut for timber.

The National Forest and Tree Planting Act 2003, gives mandate and powers to the owner of the land to cut trees, which Act needs to be reviewed.

“As a department, we are encouraging people to replant at least five to 10 trees after cutting a mature one. The district has distributed more than 10,000 tree seedlings to people and even schools that have land,” he said. Mr Mukula, however, decried the low funding, saying the department operates on a Shs10 million annual budget, which is quite small. Kibuku District has 17 sub-counties and five town councils. “The people of Kibuku entirely depend on firewood and charcoal as a source of fuel. There is a need to introduce alternative sources of fuel to reduce the burden of cutting down trees,” he said. Mr Mukula added: “If the trend is not checked, the situation is likely to be worse, and will hurt the weather pattern.

This is also compounded by the prevailing high population pressure.”

He said Saala Central Forest and Limoto Forest Reserve have been cleared and turned into rice fields.

Mr Augustine Majanga, a district councillor representing Bulangira Town Council, said: “These trees take decades to mature, yet we are cutting them down faster than we can plant. There is a need to protect the environment by replanting more trees to avert desertification, which could be looming.”